A Ghanaian man shared advice on avoiding common mistakes when applying for a US student visa

He warned against applying to community colleges instead of major universities, citing a higher chance of rejection

The Ghanaian man also advised on being confident and brave during the interview stage at the embassy

A Ghanaian man has sparked interest by sharing some important advice on how to avoid common mistakes when applying for a US student visa.

A Ghanaian man speaks on some mistakes visa applicants make that should be avoided. Photo credit: @sylvester_agyapong. Image source: TikTok

Taking to his TikTok account, @sylvester_agyapong took the time to explain 3 of the most common mistakes Ghanaian visa applicants commit and how to avoid them.

His tips, which focus on providing the right credentials and being composed during the interview process, have already gained traction among hopeful applicants.

Ghanaian man shares visa application mistakes

Highlighting the first major pitfall, he stressed that one of the first mistakes applicants often make is applying to community colleges instead of major universities.

Many Ghanaians choose to relocate with a student visa by choosing community colleges because of lower tuition fees compared to major universities. According to Sylvester, there is a high chance of visa rejection in such a route.

"If you are coming to the US, then it should be a college that is of good standing, like a highly regarded university. Because a community college is just a small college within a community, usually with just a few people, it gives them doubt," he said.

Another reason why many choose community colleges to process their student visa is that it has open admissions compared to major universities' selective admissions.

The Ghanaian also strongly warned against using bank statements from extended family members like uncles or grandfathers.

To buttress his point, he also shared an anecdote of someone who was denied entry at the US border for this reason, even after receiving the visa.

For his third point, he urged applicants to be calm and confident during the visa interview. He believed that nervousness and avoiding eye contact can be misinterpreted as dishonesty, leading to a denial.

YEN.com.gh would like to clarify that Sylvester's comments should be regarded as opinion rather than absolute fact, as implied in his statements.

Watch the full details of his explanation in the video below:

What are the most common visa application mistakes?

Incomplete or inaccurate application forms. Insufficient Financial documentation. Lack of a clear travel or residency plan. Incorrect or missing travel or health insurance. Submitting to the wrong embassy or jurisdiction. Providing false or misleading information. Lack of proof of address or accommodation. Unprepared or failure to attend the visa interview. Not meeting program-specific requirements. Submitting your application too late.

Reactions to supposedly common visa application mistakes

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Clinton Owusu said:

"Bro, US visa is not what you will do but ebi God and favour. No matter what you go do if eno be your time eno be your time."

Theophilus Asante wrote:

"So if the applicant's parents don't have the financial capabilities, can't they study abroad?🤔"

A Ghanaian man lists visa-free countries in Asia that one can visit with a Ghanaian passport. Photo credit: Getty Images

