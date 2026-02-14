A young Ghanaian lady urged her fellow women to dump boyfriends who can't afford GH₵5,000 for Valentine's gifts

She argued that men should give significantly more based on their income levels or forfeit their relationships

Netizens who watched the video reacted with mixed feelings, reflecting diverse perspectives on value and relationships

A young Ghanaian lady has encouraged her fellow women whose men would not be able to give them a certain amount of money as part of their Valentine's Day gifts to leave them.

The said if a boyfriend cannot give GH₵5,000 or more for Valentine's Day then he is not worth it.

In a video on X, she indicated that the certain category of men should give more than GH₵5,000 as part of the gifts for Valentine's Day.

"If your boyfriend does not give you a minimum of GH₵5,000 for Val's Day please leave him. He is not worth it. Those giving the GH₵5,000 are the ones who work as bus conductors, drivers, and other menial jobs. Those with better-paying jobs must give you GH₵70,000 and above."

"The money the men will give you is nothing compared to all the things you do for them. You wash, cook, clean and warm their beds. You deserve the money. If he can't afford it then leave him now; otherwise, he will make money and go after other girls," she added.

Netizens react to proposed Valentine's money gift

YEN.com.gh collate some reactions to the video shared by @gyamfi__01 on X. Read them below:

@eowusu294 said:

"She said 100k for the rich and 5k for the trotro mates😭😭. NSS fo) de3 hmm. Peace ✌️."

@bounce_yharwd wrote:

"Like you gees no dey force koraaa as she post this p3 then all the guys wey go see report in account give TikTok dem block am aaa she no go get platform dey talk nonsense."

@RAPHAELFAST wrote:

"The Russia broke guy will get you."

kboamahtwo2 said:

"She see say Johan take this move dey trend so she wan do some. Make nobody mind am."

@zerben_for_all wrote:

"Always the broke ones…why them dey make valentine like ebi them p3 demma day."

@BillionaireKmar said:

"Lol but despise black man but will give it up to a White Russian man for a flex…don't trust these women."

@eddievanbossu_ wrote:

"If as a woman your value and worth are built only on money, then every offer, good, bad, or ugly becomes a trap waiting for you. You’ll find yourself being pulled by any hand that waves cash, even when it leads to where dignity cannot follow. But there are currencies richer than money: character, intellect, loyalty, purpose, grace, etc. These are the treasures that set you apart and make you indispensable. Because in the end, money can open doors but it cannot fix a broken soul, restore lost respect, or buy back time and peace once they’re gone."

@VybrantX said:

"I should pay 5k?? Meanwhile Russian Baltazar dey pay $20."

@AcousticIsbusy wrote:

"I leave you for the Russian guy."

