The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has married a Ghanaian doctor named Dr Charis

An old video that has resurfaced showed Dr Charis explaining why she chose not to flaunt her relationship on social media

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated Dr Charis on her union with the NPP MP

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Dr Charis, the medical professional and social media personality who married NPP MP, Vincent Ekow Assafuah.

Dr Charis has a huge social media presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she talks about health-related matters.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo, marries Dr Charis in a private ceremony at Nkoranza on March 7, 2026. Photo credit: @ekow_vincent & @dr.charis_1/Instagram

An old video that recently reemerged on social mediaafter the wedding, shows Dr Charis, shedding more light on her love life.

In the video, Dr Charis was seen opening up about her decision not to post her then-boyfriend on social media.

"Sometimes you wish you could post your boyfriend, but people there ar those who will claim to have been used, and others say I’ve been with him for ten years. God save me," she said in the video.

Dr Charis is a doctor, speaker, and health advocate. She is also a fitness enthusiast. On her social media channels, she showcases her multifaceted personality. She also sells cars, mainly imported from China.

In one of her last posts from 2025, Dr Charis showed a hybrid car she had bought for a client.

Wife of Vincent Assafuah trends as an old video of her talking about her relationship goes viral. Photo credit: Nana B/Facebook, @Dr Charis1/Instgram

Details of Vincent Assafuah’s wedding

The union between the Old Tafo MP and Dr Charis was a private ceremony attended only by invited guests, including close family members, friends, and senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), such as Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and Henry Nana Boakye.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below

Peeps Congratulate Dr. Charis and NPP MP

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the couple on their union.

Kwaku Danso stated:

"Same Dr. Charis I know on TikTok? Wow, nice."

Daniel Mensah opined:

"Oh, she looks like the Dr. Charis I know on TikTok who is a car sales rep outside of Ghana."

Maa Carolina added:

"We give all the glory unto the Lord Almighty for the great work He has done. Hon. Congrats, God richly bless you."

Gozzy Stone added:

"Congratulations to this beautiful couple… long live your marriage."

