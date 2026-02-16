Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

People

Top Journalists Spotted Among Over 1,500 New Students Inducted at Ghana School of Law, Peeps React

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Over 1,500 new students have been welcomed into the Ghana School of Law for the 2025/2026 academic year, marking the start of their professional legal training
  • Notable journalists were spotted among the new law students, seeking to combine their media expertise with formal legal training as part of the inducted cohort
  • Saahene Osei, son of the renowned business mogul, was also inducted into the prestigious class at the Ghana School of Law for 2025/2026

The Ghana School of Law officially welcomed over 1,500 new students into its professional law program for the 2025/2026 academic year, marking a significant milestone in the country’s legal education landscape.

Top Ghanaian journalists court attention as they are spotted among the newly inducted students at the School of Law. Image credit: Jurist, 1957news/X
Source: UGC

Among the inductees were familiar faces from the media industry, signalling a growing trend of journalists pursuing formal legal training.

Media personalities join the legal industry

Notable journalists, including Kwaku Asante of JoyNews, Gregory of Pan African TV, and Hanson Agyemang of Channel One, were spotted among the enthusiastic cohort during the induction ceremony.

Their participation highlights a blending of professional expertise, demonstrating that even seasoned media practitioners are seeking to strengthen their understanding of the law.

The induction program, a cornerstone of the school’s academic calendar, aims to prepare students for the rigorous demands of legal practice. Beyond formal lectures, the program emphasises ethics, critical thinking, and practical skills, all essential for future legal professionals.

For the media personalities, the step represents a deliberate move to enhance their capacity to navigate legal issues in journalism and beyond.

The ceremony was attended by public figures, faculty members, senior lawyers, and family members who joined in celebrating the achievements of the new students.

Saahene Osei attends Law school induction ceremony

In a related development, Kirk Saahene Osei, the young son of renowned business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has also been inducted into the Ghana School of Law's class of 2025/2026.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son Saahene Osei is among several students inducted into the Ghana School of Law at a ceremony on Monday, February 16, 2026. Photo source: @saaheneosei, sikaofficial1
Source: Instagram

Saahene recently gained admission to the Ghana School of Law after passing a competitive entrance examination.

The induction ceremony was held at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 16, 2026, Saahene was spotted with his colleagues at the induction ceremony as they observed the event.

Despite's son looked handsome in his suit with his induction sash as he later checked his smartphone before joining his colleagues to clap for a speaker at the ceremony.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son, Saahene Osei, graduates from the University of Ghana Law School. Photo source: @saaheneosei, @cdrafrica
Source: Facebook

Footage of Saahene's appearance at the Ghana School of Law's induction ceremony triggered reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Saahene Osei chills in Dubai after graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Saahene Osei chilled in Dubai after graduating from the University of Ghana Law School.

Photos showed Despite's son touring many exciting places in Dubai and capturing the experiences on his camera.

Saahene Osei's trip to Dubai triggered positive reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

