The Ghana School of Law officially welcomed over 1,500 new students into its professional law program for the 2025/2026 academic year, marking a significant milestone in the country’s legal education landscape.

Among the inductees were familiar faces from the media industry, signalling a growing trend of journalists pursuing formal legal training.

Media personalities join the legal industry

Notable journalists, including Kwaku Asante of JoyNews, Gregory of Pan African TV, and Hanson Agyemang of Channel One, were spotted among the enthusiastic cohort during the induction ceremony.

Their participation highlights a blending of professional expertise, demonstrating that even seasoned media practitioners are seeking to strengthen their understanding of the law.

The induction program, a cornerstone of the school’s academic calendar, aims to prepare students for the rigorous demands of legal practice. Beyond formal lectures, the program emphasises ethics, critical thinking, and practical skills, all essential for future legal professionals.

For the media personalities, the step represents a deliberate move to enhance their capacity to navigate legal issues in journalism and beyond.

The ceremony was attended by public figures, faculty members, senior lawyers, and family members who joined in celebrating the achievements of the new students.

Saahene Osei attends Law school induction ceremony

In a related development, Kirk Saahene Osei, the young son of renowned business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has also been inducted into the Ghana School of Law's class of 2025/2026.

Saahene recently gained admission to the Ghana School of Law after passing a competitive entrance examination.

The induction ceremony was held at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Monday, February 16, 2026.

In a video shared by blogger Sika Official on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 16, 2026, Saahene was spotted with his colleagues at the induction ceremony as they observed the event.

Despite's son looked handsome in his suit with his induction sash as he later checked his smartphone before joining his colleagues to clap for a speaker at the ceremony.

Footage of Saahene's appearance at the Ghana School of Law's induction ceremony triggered reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

