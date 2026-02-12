Evans Kumi, an Ashesi University alumnus, has been named among the top 38 global finalists for the McCall MacBain Scholarship

The fully-funded scholarship supports graduate studies at McGill University in Montréal, Canada, including mentoring and training

While at Ashesi, Evans founded and led the AI Club, applying artificial intelligence to health and educational challenges across Africa

An Ashesi University alumnus has earned global recognition after being named a finalist for one of Canada’s most prestigious graduate scholarships.

Evans Kumi reportedly made the shortlist for the McCall MacBain Scholarship, a fully funded leadership award offered by McGill University.

His AI innovations and student leadership journey are now drawing widespread attention.

The McCall MacBain Scholarship is a highly competitive, fully funded, leadership-focused award that supports exceptionally talented and resourceful students to pursue graduate studies at McGill University in Montréal, Canada.

The scholarship is widely regarded as prestigious because it goes beyond covering tuition and living expenses to include structured mentorship, leadership development programmes, and meaningful community engagement opportunities for recipients.

Selection for the scholarship programme is highly rigorous, with applicants undergoing a series of assessments and exercises designed to identify well-rounded, purpose-driven leaders.

Key selection criteria include demonstrated intellectual curiosity and academic strength, exceptional character, a strong record of community engagement, clear leadership potential, and an entrepreneurial mindset.

The outstanding young scholar has been named among the 38 global finalists shortlisted for the scholarship award, with all finalists expected to attend a final round of interviews in Montréal.

Evans Kumi holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Ashesi University, which he completed in 2025.

During his time on campus, he founded and led the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Club, bringing together like-minded students to explore how AI could be applied to address challenges in healthcare and education across the African continent.

Among Evans’ notable innovations is the SignWithMe app, an AI-powered sign language learning platform designed to support more seamless communication with deaf individuals.

For his undergraduate thesis, he conceptualised and developed a neural network and IoT-based system for the early detection of lung diseases, which he named BreathWise.

Reactions to Evans Kumi making scholarship shortlist

Scores of people have congratulated the brilliant and affable Evans Kumi for his impressive academic effort. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Vasco Ayere Avoka commented:

"Congratulations to him. Kudos to Ashesi University and the Mastercard Foundation for the opportunity."

Chris Worla Essikpe noted:

"These are the things we love to see and hear everyday. Congratulations Mr Kumi."

Hannah Benedicta Taylor-Abdulai opined:

"Congratulations handsome young man, you blessed and highly favoured."

