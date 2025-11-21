US Citizen Opens Up on Why She Left America for Ghana, Her Reasons Will Warm Your Heart
- A US citizen has encouraged her fellow nationals to consider living in Ghana, citing the relatively low cost of living
- She noted that everyday expenses in Ghana are significantly cheaper compared to the U.S., allowing her to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle
- Ghanaians online have shared mixed reactions, with some agreeing and others offering contrasting opinions
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The American woman shared key advantages she enjoys living in Ghana in a one-minute, twenty-nine-second video posted by EDHUB.
In the video, she detailed her monthly expenditures for October 2025, breaking down costs for utilities, transportation, food, and leisure.
She noted that the strength of the U.S. dollar against the Ghana cedi, which stood at GH₵ 11 to $1 as of November 20, 2025, makes living in Ghana more affordable for foreigners earning in dollars.
“For example, in October I spent GH₵ 150 for water and cleaning my compound,” she said.
“For transportation, I spent about GH₵ 1,000, equivalent to $91. My Wi-Fi cost GH₵ 486 ($44). The beautiful thing about data in Ghana is you pay for what you use,” she explained.
She continued, “Ladies, I spent GHC 150 ($14) for hair twists, GH₵ 250 ($23) for laundry, and GH₵ 200 ($18) for electricity. If I turn off my switch, I am not charged.”
“For food, I spent GH₵ 1,200 ($109), and outings with friends cost GH₵ 1,500 ($136). With the dollar advantage, living in Ghana has been one of the best experiences I’ve ever had,” she added.
Reactions to Black-Americans' living expenses in Ghana
YEN.com.gh compiled several comments on the video.
@Indianlazeezq wrote:
“Don’t forget she mentioned the dollar. Meaning the cost of living is low for her, but someone earning GHC 1,000 a month cannot say the same.”
@roneyblue commented:
“GHC 200 a month for electricity? Definitely an illegal connection, because I spent that in less than four days.”
@emma4skalonji added:
“I know an American company that moved servers here and employs Ghanaians because labour is cheaper—they pay 10K a month!”
@mcdrillss wrote:
“Remind her to factor in costs for Akwashey boys if attending Shatta Wale events. Very necessary.”
@TheQwajo added:
“With dollars, the cost of living and standard of living are definitely on your side.”
@baah5767 wrote:
“Learn a skill online, download Upwork, find jobs, earn in dollars, and enjoy life like she is. Thank me later.”
Watch the X, formerly Twitter video below:
“Living abroad is no joke”: Ghanaian laments
A Ghanaian woman, known on TikTok as @hair_boss, shared her struggles after leaving her thriving businesses in Ghana to work abroad.
In a heartfelt video posted on October 21, 2025, Akushika, a former banker, recounted how she once lived comfortably in Ghana, running a successful hair and jewellery business alongside her banking job.
She explained that opportunities abroad exist but are accompanied by overwhelming challenges.
“Working abroad is not easy,” she said.
She added that she currently works in a maximum-security prison, with strict 15-hour workdays and no access to her phone.
“We are not allowed to use our phones,” she said, warning others against assuming success abroad comes easily.
Akushika also noted that the culture abroad is vastly different.
Unlike in Ghana, where people often support one another with gifts or money, such gestures are rare in the U.S.
UK returnee criticises Ghana’s Airbnb prices
YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a returnee from the United Kingdom who expressed frustration over the high cost of renting Airbnb accommodation in Ghana.
In a video, the woman, who recently relocated from the UK to Ghana, spoke about what she described as the unreasonable pricing of Airbnb listings in the country.
She noted that, due to the high costs, many properties remain unoccupied.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh