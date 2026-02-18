The newborn baby who was stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra has reportedly been found and reunited with its mother.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 and sent to the Dansoman Police Station in the Greater Accra Region.

In a video, the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, shared how the suspect was arrested.

She also confirmed that the baby had been reunited with the mother.

"The good news is that we've found the baby. We want to say a big 'thank you' to the whistleblower and to the police that they've been able to work to reconcile the baby with the mother."

The minister also expressed her gratitude to the respective Members of Parliament for Ablekuma South and Ablekuma West, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije and Rev Kweku Addo, for their swift response.

In another Facebook video, a relation to the parent of the baby claimed the suspect was arrested through her own sister.

She narrated that the suspect called her relative, claiming that she had given birth, and invited her over.

However, upon her arrival, the lady recognised the baby as the one stolen from Mamprobi Polyclinic and alerted the authorities.

"The baby thief called her sister and informed her that she had delivered. She told her sister to come look at her baby. But the baby thief's sister had seen the trending news of a missing baby. So she came to report at the Dansoman Police Station, and they followed her to arrest the baby thief."

