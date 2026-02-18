The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has announced government support for the baby at the centre of the Mamprobi Polyclinic incident

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has announced that her ministry has been directed by President John Mahama to settle the medical bills of the baby at the centre of the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft incident.

Making the announcement, she expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly members of the government and security services, who had supported efforts to trace and reunite the baby with its mother.

She further presented assorted items to the baby and the parents to support them in caring for the child.

In her company were the Members of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Ablekuma West and Odododiodio constituencies: Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Hon Kweku Addo and Hon Ashie Nii Kotey. She said:

"On behalf of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the three Members of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Ablekuma West and Odododiodio, as well as the hospital, I wish to extend our support and solidarity.”

“We are making this donation to the baby and offering a token of our support, as well as our time, to the family. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has also been instructed by President John Dramani Mahama to take up the medical bill of the baby and the mother.

"This is the support we are offering to mother and child. I again thank all of you for following up with this case until this breakthrough has come."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Baby disappears from ward at Mamprobi Polyclinic

According to reports, an unidentified individual allegedly sneaked into the hospital premises and made away with the infant without the knowledge of the authorities.

The suspect was believed to have fled on a waiting motorcycle that had been parked outside the hospital premises.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with many criticising the hospital over what they describe as inadequate security systems to protect its clients.

The Mamprobi Polyclinic is a key healthcare facility located in Mamprobi, Accra. The facility provides intermediate-level healthcare services to thousands of residents within Mamprobi and its surrounding catchment areas.

Aba Dope condemns alleged Mamprobi baby theft

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian TikTok star and entrepreneur, Aba Martin, popularly known as Aba Dope, had reacted to a heartbreaking incident that occurred at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra, which involved the alleged theft of a newborn baby.

Reacting to the unfortunate development, Aba Dope described the situation as deeply regrettable.

As a trained nurse, she recounted how strenuous the process of pregnancy could be for a new mother and how emotionally devastating it would be to lose one’s baby due to what she described as the sheer negligence of certain staff members.

