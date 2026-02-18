The Gender Minister, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, describes the suspected baby thief's actions as stemming from desperation

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey indicated that the baby, the parents and the suspect will receive medical care and psychosocial support

Several Ghanaians on social media shared their varied thoughts on the information the Minister gave about the suspect

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, said the woman who was arrested for stealing a baby at the Mamprobi Polyclinic possibly acted out of desperation.

The Minister indicated that Latifa Salifu, the suspected baby thief, may have been in desperate need of a child, hence her action.

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the suspect saw a convenient environment and took advantage of the situation.

“Without meaning to give too much information out, I just want to say that she is a woman in desperate need of a child. She saw a very convenient environment and took advantage of it,” the Minister said.

She emphasised that even though the act is not praiseworthy, the suspect also needs support due to the trauma she has experienced.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey also stated that the government, under the guidance of President John Dramani Mahama, is ensuring that medical care and psychosocial support are provided not only for the parents and baby but also for the suspect.

The baby was born on Saturday, February 14, 2026 and went missing on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at the Mamprobi Polyclinic. He was rescued and reunited with his parents on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

According to the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Alfred Kotey Ashie, the suspect was arrested in Sukura. Latifa Salifu is in police custody, assisting with investigations.

The Gender Minister reiterated that it is important to support all affected parties in the incident so they can recover and also prevent further trauma.

“What she’s been through is also quite traumatic… we need to support her to recover and explore avenues to address her desperation,” she said.

Netizens react to Gender Minister's statement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Gender Minister's statement that the baby thief suspect was desperate. Read them below:

Martin Kafui Senanu said:

"Hmmm. But the goat thief in Nsawam was hungry and engaged in stealing out of desperation or?"

Akpeson Akpe wrote:

"The society and family memes should stop insulting people who don't have a child. Oprah Winfrey one of the most influential women in the world has no child."

Joyce Sparkles Akosua Gomado said:

"May God bless her with a child of her own soon."

Snr Stephen Owusu-Berko wrote:

"Society will mount unnecessary pressure on married women to have babies as if it’s just easy to produce for everyone. Quite unfortunate she had to go this route."

Nana Adwoa-Boakyewaa Baffoe said:

"If you are desperate for child is dat how you should go about it, some should carry her child for nine Good month for to go and steal?"

Gideon Aduku wrote:

"Support her to recovery can be done whilst she's in prison. When men commit crimes, they also do it out of desperation but no one views it that way."

Source: YEN.com.gh