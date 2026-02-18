President John Dramani Mahama offered to cover hospital costs for the rescued missing baby

According to the Ododociodio MP, Alfred Kotey Ashie, President Mahama had been involved in the rescue of the baby from the beginning

He stated that after the baby was rescued, he was sent to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital for tests to ensure that all was well

President John Dramani Mahama has promised to pay the hospital bills of the rescued baby who went missing at the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Alfred Kotey Ashie, said President Mahama was aware of the situation from the beginning.

President Mahama promises to pay the hospital bills of the missing baby who was rescued. Photo credit: Tina News GH & John Mahama

Source: Facebook

The MP, in whose constituency the missing baby's parents live, said they had been investigating and engaging all stakeholders till the baby was found.

He added that they followed every tip-off they received until the baby was found in the early hours of Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

He stated that President Mahama got to know of the incident and asked that all stakeholders work together to ensure the baby is found.

According to the MP, the baby was taken to Korle-bu for some tests to be conducted after he was rescued. This was to ensure that he was well.

He added that President Mahama has pledged to pay the bill that will be given for the examinations in Korle-bu.

The MP on behalf of the baby's parents expressed his gratitude to President Mahama for his generosity.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens comment on missing baby saga

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Tina News GH on social media. Read them below:

Ike Fred said:

"She might have stolen not for herself personaly but on contract basis."

Sara Naya wrote:

"She might be going through something because it's not normal."

Amari Cali said:

"We don’t play In Accra oo. When we activate, everywhere scatters. Don’t play with us Nana Barimah Okukudrufuo Aboagye II. I hope that woman is not from the jungle."

Patricia Abla Atsufui Iweajunwa wrote:

"All thanks to God for the protection and safety of the baby. God bless you all. Amen."

Source: YEN.com.gh