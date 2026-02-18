As Ghana’s Internal Security Service portal experienced temporary downtime, WASSCE applicants found themselves navigating uncertainty while attempting their aptitude tests.

Aptitude Test: Woman Shares Encouraging Words With WASSCE Applicants, “Give the System Some Time”

A woman, known online as Dora Esinam, who has been closely observing the process, shared encouraging words with students, urging them to remain calm.

“Give the system some time to stabilise,” she advised, reminding applicants that technical difficulties are sometimes unavoidable.

Early birds among the applicants had a smoother experience. Some reported successfully submitting their tests at dawn, facing no technical issues, and completing their work without interruptions.

However, many others expressed frustration at being unable to access the portal during peak hours.

Dora Esinam emphasised resilience and patience, highlighting that perseverance is key during challenging times.

“It’s important to stay calm and trust the process. Those who are prepared will eventually succeed,” she noted.

Her message resonated with applicants, many of whom had spent hours preparing for the exam but were stalled by temporary technical glitches.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Service has officially opened the portal for Category C applicants to write their exams. The testing segment began on February 18, 2026, and all students are expected to complete their aptitude tests by the close of February 22, 2026. Authorities have assured applicants that all technical issues are being addressed to ensure a smooth examination process.

