Now a student at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, the young Ghanaian continues to turn curiosity into craft, patience into precision, and persistence into progress.

Working quietly from his dormitory, Tyrone spent more than 250 hours building a functioning computer brain from scratch.

One transistor at a time, he designed, verified, and tested an 8-bit arithmetic logic unit comprising 3,488 MOSFETs.

The system performs 19 operations and was validated with over 1.2 million test vectors.

What makes the feat striking is that Tyrone had no prior chip design background. Instead, he immersed himself in fundamentals, studying every gate, pathway, and electron to understand what truly powers the black box known as a CPU.

Phase 1 is complete, and next comes optimisation, PCB assembly, soldering, and debugging.

Rastafarian student wins case against Achimota school

Beyond engineering, Tyrone Marhguy remains a symbol of conviction. He is widely remembered in Ghana for standing firm as a rastafarian student at Achimota School, a chapter that culminated in a landmark court victory in 2023, affirming religious freedom in education. That experience sharpened his resolve and continues to inform his academic path.

Today, his new feat bridges theory and practice, showing how determination can translate into tangible innovation. Peers and observers have praised the project as a masterclass in learning-by-doing, where curiosity leads, and credentials follow.

As Tyrone advances to the next stages of the build, his story continues to inspire students at home and abroad. It is a reminder that Ghanaian talent thrives when given room to explore, question, and create. From Achimota to Pennsylvania, the journey is less about destinations than discipline, and more about building understanding piece by piece.

Looking ahead, the young innovator plans to refine performance, reduce complexity, and document lessons for others eager to learn.

With each iteration, the project grows clearer, sturdier, and more instructive. For many, it stands as proof that bold ideas paired with discipline can scale. In classrooms, dorms, and online forums, Tyrone’s progress continues to spark thoughtful conversation about access, mentorship, and perseverance.

Court rules Achimota to admit Rastafarian students

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that parents, family members, and supporters of the two Rastafarian students, who were denied admission to Achimota School because of their hair, are celebrating a court victory.

A video from the court has surfaced online, showing the high school being ordered to admit the students after an extensive hearing on the matter.

The case involving the two students, Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea, was heard by the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court.

