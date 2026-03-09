Prophet Tabri has got people talking following his comments about Ibrahim Mahama owning a new private jet

This comes after he opened up about a vision he had concerning the Engineers and Planners CEO regarding his wealth

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Prophet Tabri

The founder of the Glory House Ministry International, Prophet Tabri, has divided opinions on social media over his latest commentary on the acquisition of a new private jet by Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

This comes after he opened up about a vision he had concerning the businessman during an interview with Poku1 TV on YouTube.

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama purchases a new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

He claimed that the CEO of Engineers and Planners naturally attracts money in the spiritual realm.

Prophet Tabri added that, spiritually, Ibrahim Mahama has the appearance of an eagle.

He concluded by saying that although Ibrahim Mahama has become prosperous through the work he does, many people who venture into the same business are not guaranteed success.

“In the spiritual realm, money looks for Ibrahim Mahama and not the other way round. He is blessed with the spirit of money. He is spiritually fortified; if not, he would have been brought down by his detractors. If you are spiritually minded, in the physical realm you will see him as a normal person, but in the spiritual realm he is not easy. Spiritually, he has the appearance of an eagle. If you venture into the same business Ibrahim Mahama does, you may not succeed”, he told the interviewer.

Details of Ibrahim Mahama's private jet

Ibrahim Mahama became the talk of the town on March 3, 2026, after news emerged that he had acquired a Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

A now-viral video shared on the Instagram page of GH Hyper showed the business mogul arriving at the airport with his associates in luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles before a trip abroad.

The new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, with a sleek custom white and grey paint job boldly branded “Dzata,” was parked at the VIP section of the airport.

Prophet Tabri opens up on vision he had about Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama after buying the new private jet.

The Ghanaian businessman’s new private jet is reportedly worth around $56 million.

At the time of writing the report, the vision shared by Prophet Tabri had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Tabri’s vision on Ibrahim Mahama stirs reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Prophet Tabri. Others also lashed out at him over his vision

Samuel|Creates commented:

“I personally think their father was blessed.”

Ghana First stated:

“So after I make it, this is what they will say about me?”

Lucy Essel Yeees added:

“We have billionaires all over the world. Ghanaians should be proud of him.”

AduhwamOasis opined:

“All his brothers are rich. What people don’t know is that he’s the richest among his siblings, but I’m not the one to mention names.”

Col Man commented:

“I have a friend who came abroad in 1982. Till today he has no documents. He is old now and doesn’t want to go back home.”

Ibrahim Mahama rides expensive Honda motorcycle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama rode an expensive Honda motorcycle inside his residence.

In a video, the business mogul took out his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, worth over GH¢400,000, for a test run.

