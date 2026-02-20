The final funeral arrangements for revered Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong have been announced.

The announcement was made during his one-week observance held at Asuofua Town Park in Kumasi on February 19, 2026, where sympathisers gathered in large numbers to honour his legacy.

Yaw Sarpong's funeral date and burial arrangements

After extensive consultations, the funeral committee confirmed that the celebrated musician's funeral and burial rites will be on May 9 and May 10, 2026. The solemn ceremony will take place at the same Asuofua Town Park that hosted the one-week memorial, creating a symbolic full circle for family, friends, and devoted fans.

Relatives and loved ones will be allowed to file past him to pay their final respects. On May 10, 2026, a family and friends gathering will be held as part of the closing rites, allowing well-wishers to continue celebrating his impactful life and ministry.

Yaw Sarpong passed away on January 20, 2026, after a prolonged health battle that kept many supporters in prayer. His death marked a painful moment for the gospel fraternity and the broader music industry, where he was widely respected for his spiritual depth and timeless songs.

His passing came barely a month after the death of his fellow Asumafo band member, Maame Tiwaa, compounding the grief within his musical circle. Together, they had contributed immensely to Ghana’s gospel landscape, building a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

