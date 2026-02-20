The late music legend Maame Tiwaa’s son captured online attention with his poised presence at Yaw Sarpong’s one-week observance in Kumasi

George, as he is widely called, appeared calm and lively, earning nods of respect from attendees who noticed his graceful conduct throughout the ceremony

Reportedly, Maame Tiwaa’s eldest of four children, George’s attendance symbolised the family’s respect and shared grief alongside Yaw Sarpong’s loved ones

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

George, the alleged son of the late gospel music legend Maame Tiwaa, was spotted at Yaw Sarpong’s one-week observance, sparking widespread attention online.

Maame Tiwaa’s Son, George, Spotted at Yaw Sarpong’s One-Week Observance, “He’s Fine”

Source: UGC

His presence drew admiration from many who recognised the enduring connection between Maame Tiwaa and Yaw Sarpong.

The young man was spotted when he attended the ceremony held at Kumasi on February 19, 2026, representing his late mother’s and family.

A TikTok video circulating online captured George at the gathering, thrilling fans with the love and respect his presence symbolised.

Fans and sympathisers celebrated his attendance, viewing it as a heartfelt gesture honouring the bond Maame Tiwaa shared with Yaw Sarpong throughout their musical careers.

Watch the TikTok video showing the moment George arrived at the one week observrance.

Eldest child of Maame Tiwaa surfaces online

George is believed to be Maame Tiwaa’s eldest child, stepping forward to pay tribute on behalf of his family.

Social media users commented on the poise and respect he displayed during the event.

As the one-week celebration unfolded, George’s appearance brought smiles and comfort to many attendees.

Observers noted that moments like these highlight the lasting influence of Yaw Sarpong and his close connections within the music industry.

Maame Tiwaa is reported to have four children.

The TikTok video below shows a glimpse of the dignitaries who attended Yaw Sarpong's one-week observance.

Yaw Sarong's caretaker Bishop J.Y., praises Tiwaa

The passing of Ghana’s revered gospel music icon, Yaw Sarpong, has reopened emotional conversations around the sacrifices made by those closest to him during his final years.

Bishop J.K. Adu praises and remembers late Maame Tiwaa, appreciating her sacrifices during Yaw Sarpong’s illness. Image credit: Bishop J.K. Adu/Facebook, Oyerepa FM/YouTube, Ghana Gospel Songs

Source: UGC

At the centre of this reflection is the late Maame Tiwaa, whose quiet devotion, according to Bishop J.Y. Adu, came at a high personal cost.

Speaking during an interview on Aluta FM, Bishop J.Y. Adu, founder of New Jerusalem Chapel and a longtime friend of Yaw Sarpong, paid glowing tribute to the late singer, describing her as selfless, misunderstood, and deeply committed to service. His words have since stirred emotions among gospel music lovers across the country.

He explained that Maame Tiwaa remained steadfast by Yaw Sarpong’s side throughout his battle with a stroke, even while carrying her own burdens. Despite facing public scrutiny and private struggles, she continued to provide care, encouragement, and companionship, choosing compassion over comfort.

Bishop J.Y. noted that the late singer endured intense pressure, especially after allegations involving Yaw Sarpong’s ex-wife surfaced on national radio. Those claims, he said, unfairly dragged Maame Tiwaa into public controversy, painting a picture that did not reflect the reality he personally witnessed.

Watch the TikTok video below.

"Yaw Sarpong had girlfriends": Bishop J. Y claims

According to the bishop, the accusations deeply affected Maame Tiwaa, yet she never withdrew her support. As someone who lived closely with both musicians for extended periods, Bishop J.Y. stressed that their relationship was purely professional and familial, likening it to that of siblings bound by music and faith.

He further suggested that the emotional strain, combined with the physical demands of caregiving, may have contributed to Maame Tiwaa’s untimely passing on December 7, 2025. Her death, he said, was not just a personal loss but a spiritual blow to the gospel music fraternity.

Barely seven weeks later, Yaw Sarpong also passed on, compounding the grief within the industry. The near-back-to-back loss of the iconic duo has left a void that many believe will take generations to fill.

As preparations for Yaw Sarpong’s funeral continue, Bishop J.Y.’s reflections serve as a reminder of the unseen sacrifices behind the music that shaped lives, ministries, and memories across Ghana and beyond.

Bishop J.Y. Adu (left) blames Yaw Sarpong’s (middle) ex-wife (right) for contributing to his inability to fight illness. Image credit: Bishop Dr J.Y. Adu, SoundCloud/Facebook; Oyerepa FM/YouTube

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video below.

Bishop J.Y cautions Yaw Sarpong's family

Bishop J.Y has now issued a firm message to the family of the late musician, stressing that the ex-wife must not be allowed to perform any traditional widowhood rites.

This comes after Pinamang publicly apologised to the family for past conflicts and requested permission to participate in the ritual.

The Bishop emphasised that if the family agrees to allow her to perform the rite, he will not attend the funeral under any circumstances.

With the funeral approaching, Bishop J.Y’s stance has stirred reactions online, reflecting the ongoing debate about tradition, respect, and the legacy of one of Ghana’s most beloved gospel musicians.

Baaba Cann critiques Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife's

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Baaba Cann, a leading voice on Peace FM, has weighed in on the ongoing drama surrounding the funeral of gospel music legend Yaw Sarpong.

Speaking live on January 27, 2026, she cautioned the family against letting the late musician’s ex-wife, Pinamang, perform the widowhood rite. While Baaba urged the family to accept her apology, she stressed that the ritual should not be granted.

According to Baaba, Pinamang had clearly left the marriage years ago, returning to her home in Kumasi and disengaging from her husband’s life.

Source: YEN.com.gh