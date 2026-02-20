A young Ghanaian man who works as a tomato trader said he would go back to Burkina Faso to continue his job under one condition

The young tomato trader's comment comes after some of his Ghanaian colleagues were attacked by Islamist insurgents in the town of Titao

The young man explained why he wants to return to Burkina Faso and how staying home affects his income among other things

A Ghanaian man who works in the Ghana-Burkina Faso tomato chain said he would return to the Sahel country when peace is restored in the country.

The young man's comment comes after seven Ghanaian tomato traders were killed by Islamist insurgents who attacked the town of Titao in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Ghanaian man who trades in tomatoes says he will return to Burkina Faso to continue business. Photo credit: Gossips24 Avenue & @homegardeningghana

The victims were among a group of 18 traders who had entered Burkina Faso to buy tomatoes when the militants stormed the town, separating men from women before opening fire. Three men and one woman from the group survived with injuries. The remaining seven women escaped unharmed.

The deceased were buried on Monday morning in Burkina Faso, with surviving female traders attending as witnesses.

The surviving traders returned to Ghana on Wednesday, February 17, 2026. They were received at the border town of Paga by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

Tomato trader to return to Burkina Faso

Despite all that happened in Burkina Faso, a male tomato trader who lives in Agogo said he intends to return, but only on the condition that peace has been restored in the country.

"We got the information on the tomato traders' WhatsApp platform. Usually, when the terrorists meet us, they caution us and let us go. They tell us it is not a peaceful place and ask us not to come to the country again. I have been going there for five years now. They always caution us on the road. So we go and return to Ghana quickly. When we heard of the death, and I got to the Ghana border, I decided to come home. Because I don't know who could be next, it could have been me."

"I will go back when everything is settled because I have no other job. The tomato business is what I do for a living. I only pray peace prevails so I can return, because if we don't go, they will go hungry and they will also have nothing to eat."

Source: YEN.com.gh