The wife of one of the Ghanaian tomato traders who died in the attack in Burkina Faso has broken her silence

She wept uncontrollably over the loss of her husband and touched on the last conversation they had

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed their condolences to the grieving families during this difficult period

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady has been left distraught in the wake of the terror attack on a truck transporting Ghanaian tomato traders in northern Burkina Faso, which left seven Ghanaian traders dead.

This comes after she took to TikTok on February 17 to mourn the passing of the victims, one of whom turned out to be her husband.

A Ghanaian woman mourns husband, who died in the attack on Ghanaian tomato traders in Burkina Faso Photo credit: Thomas Imo, CRISTINA ALDEHUELA Getty Images, @immaculate_mom1

Source: TikTok

Known on TikTok as @immaculate_mom1, the young lady posted a video of herself wailing uncontrollably over the tragic incident.

In the video caption, the lady opened up about when she last heard from her deceased husband, describing it as a final farewell message.

"So you called to bid farewell to me; I still can't believe it," her caption read.

Details of the terror attack on Ghanaians

The government, in a press release, indicated that the terror attack occurred in Titao on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The victims were on a truck transporting Ghanaian tomato traders in northern Burkina Faso.

The Ministry indicated that Ghana’s embassy in Burkina Faso has started engaging local authorities to receive further information and confirm the identities of any Ghanaians affected.

President John Mahama visits two Ghanaians hospitalised at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra following a terrorist incident in Burkina Faso over the weekend. Photo credit: Jubilee House/Facebook

Source: Instagram

President John Mahama paid a visit to two of the survivors receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.

A Facebook post from the Jubilee House announced that the medical expenses of persons injured would be borne by the state.

"During the visit, President Mahama, together with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, expressed the nation’s solidarity with the victims and reassured them of the government’s full support, including the settlement of all medical expenses."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Burkina Faso attack on Ghanaians

Ghanaians have meanwhile expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones.

Bernard Balang commented:

"Speedy recovery to all of them. Our prayers are with them in this hard time in their lives."

Malik Dan Lax indicated:

"Thank you, Mr President John Mahama, for taking some time from your busy schedule to visit the injured patients. I salute you and your government for your dedication to reset our country."

Suala Sheriff Kenyiti indicated:

"Very sad. Why should we even import onions and tomatoes from neighbouring countries whilst we have enough fertile land to grow them in our country?"

Mubarak Mubarak added:

"It is sad when it comes to things like this, but only Allah knows best. May Almighty Allah have mercy on them."

Mahama condemns attack on teachers

Earlier, President John Mahama condemned increasing attacks on teachers, calling for swift legal action against perpetrators.

He objected to the handling of a case involving Kade SHS students who assaulted a teacher for stopping exam malpractice.

This comes after a video showed the teacher being beaten, with charges reportedly dropped after the case was settled out of court.

Source: YEN.com.gh