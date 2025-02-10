A police officer in Nkwanta was captured teaching students mathematics in a classroom, an action which warmed many hearts online

The security personnel was stepping in for the teachers who had left the town due to the longstanding conflict in the area

Social media users who came across the video applauded the police officer for stepping in and helping the students

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian police officer was videoed teaching students at a basic school in Nkwanta due to the unavailability of teachers in the school.

Nkwanta is a town and is the District capital of Nkwanta South Municipal District, in the Oti Region of Ghana.

Police officer teaches students maths in Nkwanta, an action stemming from acute teacher shortage who fled due to increasing conflict. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the police officer was dressed in his uniform with a gun fixed in front of his attire.

He taught the students maths and spoke in a local language to make understanding the formula easy for the children. The students he was teaching were not more than ten in the class.

They wore different school uniforms and occupied the first two rows in the classroom.

In the video, the students seemed to be paying rapt attention to the Police officer’s teaching. One female student nodded to show she understood the topic being taught.

The inscription on the video by the Police officer said:

“I decided to teach the students due to the unavailability of teachers as a result of conflicts at Nkwanta.”

The conflict in Nkwanta is rooted in a long-standing dispute over ownership of the township among the Akyode, Adele, and Challa ethnic groups, perpetuating the ongoing violence.

In recent times, the renewed conflict in the area led to heavy security presence in Nkwanta and its environs while residents fled the town to save their lives.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud police officer for teaching students

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below.

@rexbaron25 said:

“Maths is the easiest subject to learn and to teach. I wonder how people say they don’t like maths because it’s difficult, how…”

@posiogh wrote:

“Wooow, that’s cool. All policemen are good with maths. They master it everyday with the money they take from drivers everyday.”

@Seedem_12 said:

“This is a great example of what true service looks like! While some officers tarnish the image of the force by taking bribes, this officer is making a real difference by stepping in to support education. We need more of such dedication and fewer acts of corruption.”

@FAgbodeka wrote:

“I like the fact that he further explained to them in a language they would understand better.”

@quamechris said:

“I like how he is using the local language to communicate with the kids to get the understanding.”

@Abraham20289631 wrote:

“But can’t he put the gun somewhere and pick it up later 🤨.”

@Bundruz said:

“Nobody is talking about the classroom.”

Police officers ensure there is peace and security on the streets of the country. Photo credit: Olympia de Maismont

Source: Getty Images

Police officer rejects GH¢500 gift from stranger

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a female Ghanaian police officer rejected a gift from a young man.

In a viral video, the young man gave the police officer a flower and GH¢500 to appreciate her for good work as a security person. She took the flowers but did not accept the money

Netizens applauded the female Police officer for her devotion and integrity.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh