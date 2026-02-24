Korle - Bu Teaching Hospital has interdicted two doctors and two nurses over the alleged failure to provide emergency care to a 29-year-old accident victim who later died

A committee has been constituted to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, as management reiterates its commitment to accountability and quality healthcare

The deceased, Charles Amissah, was reportedly turned away by three major hospitals despite efforts by the Ambulance Service to secure urgent medical attention for him

The management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has taken action against four members of its medical staff over their alleged failure to provide emergency care to a patient who recently died at the facility.

In a statement issued on Monday, 23 February 2026, the management of Korle-Bu stated that two doctors and two nurses have been interdicted following the incident.

The statement further mentioned that a committee had been formed to investigate the events leading to the patient’s death.

“The management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital wishes to announce that two medical doctors and two nurses have been interdicted following their alleged failure to provide emergency medical care to a hit-and-run victim,” the hospital said.

Korle-Bu reiterates commitment to accountability

The management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has reiterated its commitment to accountability and the delivery of quality healthcare.

It further added that updates will be made available after the committee completes its work.

It also appealed to persons linked to the case to assist the committee in fully investigating the matter, assuring the public that the process will be fair and transparent.

“In line with established administrative procedures, a committee has been constituted to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the unfortunate death of the victim,” it added.

How the Korle-Bu incident happened

A 29-year-old man, Charles Amissah, died after three government hospitals allegedly denied him emergency care.

The Ambulance Service outlined the final hours of Amissah’s life following his road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Amissah had previously gone viral as a missing person before his death was announced by his loved ones on social media.

Amissah was an engineer working at Promasidor Ghana Limited in the North Industrial Area in Accra.

He was involved in a road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on 6 February.

However, after hours of attempts to secure emergency care following his transportation by ambulance, he was reportedly told that there were no beds available at the three major hospitals he visited.

The hospitals that allegedly denied him care were the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

On the day of the incident, the ambulance arrived at the accident scene within three minutes of being alerted, at 10:35 pm. The team also administered first aid in an attempt to stabilise Amissah.

From that time until around 1:00 am, the ambulance team unsuccessfully tried to get the three hospitals to accept the victim.

According to reports, none of the hospitals offered emergency care, even though the ambulance team was willing to remain on site for doctors to use the ambulance trolley.

At Korle-Bu, which was the third hospital they visited that night, the ambulance team was advised to take the victim to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at Legon. Amissah soon went into cardiac arrest and died.

It was then that a doctor at Korle-Bu came out to certify the patient dead and instructed the crew to convey the body to the mortuary.

All this time, the victim’s family was unaware of what had happened to their relative.

When he did not return home to Adenta, they lodged a complaint at the Adenta Police Station, and he was declared missing.

Information about him was shared on social media to seek public assistance in locating him.

It was not until Monday, February 9, 2026, that they received a lead from the Nima Police Station, which led them to find their relative at the Korle-Bu mortuary.

