A young woman has expressed frustration over what she describes as excessive electricity bills after the installation of a new prepaid meter

According to her, GH¢100 worth of power purchased runs out within a period of 24-hours, a situation she described as unbearable

Her TikTok video has sparked online debate about rising electricity costs and excessive prepaid meter consumption

A frustrated and emotional young woman has voiced concerns over the excessive electricity bills she says she has been paying since the installation of a new prepaid meter.

According to her, the situation has become unbearable and is placing a serious strain on her finances.

A young woman laments soaring electricity bills after the installation of a new prepaid meter.

She explained that ever since the new prepaid meter was installed, the cost of electricity consumption has skyrocketed, despite her minimal use of power-intensive appliances.

She described the bills as “neck-breaking", adding that she struggled to understand why her credit runs out so quickly when she barely uses heavy electrical gadgets.

Taking to her TikTok channel to vent her spleen, she said:

"This thing is becoming too much to bear. The issue of skyrocketing electricity bills is just too much. GH¢100 worth of power only lasts just 24 hours, and this is unbearable"

The woman claims she uses minimal appliances but still experiences rapid credit depletion.

“I bought GH¢60 worth of electric power this dawn, and by the close of the day, it had run out. I don’t use my air conditioner, and I only use one fridge, so I don’t understand why the power runs out so fast."

“I have to buy GH¢100 worth of power each blessed day and this is too expensive. What is happening?”

Her comments have sparked conversations online, with many social media users sharing similar concerns about rising electricity costs and prepaid meter consumption patterns.

Reactions to skyrocketing electricity bills

Scores of netizens have joined the young lady to express their frustration over what they believe is an unprecedented rise in electricity bills. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Stephen commented:

"ECG is killing us oo, My sister."

Leila Adjanu noted:

"The former Boss of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is to blame for this."

Jay said:

"I dont use AC. I am at work from 8am-8pm, I own just one fridge yet I spend GH¢ 250 each month."

Benchampion Electricals noted:

"Look for a qualified electrician let him do illegal connection for you, Madam."

Quame Laliga commented:

"Nana Addo gave us free light, yet we insulted him. God bless Nana Addo "

Chilly noodles opined:

"Just do illegal connection and buy a bulldog, very simple."

Manuel commented:

"This is not just about prepaid alone. Check your data bundles too. This morning, MTN gave me 5gb at GH¢35 for only one day. Despite all this, Sam George is busily looking for the Russian guy. Incompetent leadership at its highest level."

Mike_lee24 said:

"GH¢50 worth of credit lasts me a whole month, so what are you talking about."

Woman rants over ECG bills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman had shared her frustration over Ghana’s soaring electricity costs, stressing how her household allegedly struggled with rapidly draining prepaid bills.

She detailed how her GH¢1000 prepaid electricity credit dropped to GH¢240 in six days, despite turning off all appliances and leaving no gadgets running.

