Ralph St Williams has called on President John Mahama to address employment in the country by tackling sanitation problems

He believes a lot can be learned from the example of the Buz Stop Boys, by turning social problems into social ventures

Ralph said people dislike him for his approach to demanding social change, but he defended his remarks as the 'right thing'

Social critic Ralph St Williams has publicly slammed President John Mahama, calling on the leader to tackle youth employment in the country by turning sanitation problems into job opportunities.

In a Facebook video, the outspoken social commentator made a clarion call to the president to consider creating jobs for the youth by turning environmental problems into opportunities for employment.

State authorities, he explained, could pick a cue from the example of the Buz Stop Boys, a group of young volunteers who have turned sanitation problems in the country into a lucrative venture.

He believes that the sanitation sector is robust enough to absorb the majority of the country's unemployed youth, stating:

"A lot of the youth need jobs in the country. Mr President, the youth need jobs. The sanitation sector alone can employ half of the youth of this country. I am always on the streets making sure I bring to your attention the things the government must do."

According to him, he is disliked by many for his unconventional approach as a social critic.

However, Ralph believes it is a necessary evil that had to be done to ensure the right things were done in the interest of the country.

"You can hate me or like me for what I do, but I believe that when someone is given the opportunity to serve this country, things must be done right. So that the problems we face in this country will be solved. Let's rise and save this country."

Ralph, sometimes referred to as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian, is infamous for his strong language and maverick approach to addressing social problems.

Despite receiving heavy backlash for his headstrong and often inflammatory approach, he has cultivated a large following on various social media platforms.

Reactions over Ralph's call to President Mahama

Scores of people have taken to social media to react to Ralph St Williams' call for social intervention that brings jobs to the youth of the country.

Several people shared their opinions on the matter that has generated public discourse.

Abuu Solomon commented:

"This is one of your best videos that I have watched so far. Keep on reminding the President of what he promised Ghanaians"

Toosweet Po Un Dz opined:

"I don't understand you. The President made it clear that he will be working on easing the burdens of the average person in his first year of office. So he is on course. When there is a problem, address it to the responsible authorities, because funds have already been disbursed to the appropriate offices. That is the responsibility of the Mayors, DCEs and the Regional Minister."

Giden PanAfrican remarked:

"There is the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Member of Parliament (MP), Regional Minister, and Sanitation Minister, so why call out the name of the President? Direct the issue to the appropriate people."

Zoomlion ordered to pay sanitation workers well

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency had given assurances over the Zoomlion matter.

Malik Basinstale assured the public that the government would not renew its contract with the sanitation company if it continued underpaying staff.

