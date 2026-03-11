A Ghanaian lady has triggered an emotional reaction after she faced difficulties in the ongoing recruitment exercise

A video showed her weeping as she opened up about her shortcomings, which ultimately led to her disqualification

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the matter

The desire of the Ghanaian lady to serve her nation as a security service personnel suffered a setback.

This comes after she failed in her quest to make the cut for the security services, such as the Police, Immigration, Fire Service, and Prison Service.

A now-viral video, sighted on the TikTok page of @barcelonazebilla, showed the young lady weeping uncontrollably as she checked her application portal, only to discover that she had been disqualified from the recruitment process.

A screenshot of the portal showed that, although she passed the body screening, she failed the aptitude test.

In the caption of the video, the disgruntled lady disclosed that she regretted choosing to apply to multiple services:

"They told me not to do it, but I never listened. I applied to all four services, but I could not get 1."

Minority calls for abolishing aptitude test

Addressing the issue in Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Afenyo-Markin, NPP MP, said his caucus and several other lawmakers had received multiple complaints from constituents regarding the recruitment exercise.

He appealed to the government to review the system to make the recruitment process more accessible to all applicants, particularly those with limited digital skills.

Additionally, Afenyo-Markin warned against the politicisation of issues relating to the ongoing security service recruitment exercise, labelling the situation as a systemic challenge that requires urgent attention from the relevant ministry.

According to him, many applicants are forced to spend money at internet cafés to complete the tests, only to encounter technical challenges that prevent them from progressing.

Applicants who failed the ongoing recruitment exercise did not meet the minimum pass mark of 65% required on the aptitude test.

One applicant who spoke on the issue said the disqualification was linked to multiple proctoring violations that exceeded the permissible limit.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Ghanaians console disgruntled applicant

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have comforted the young lady.

Anabi Issah Catalan commented:

"Sometimes God closes doors to protect you! You might not know what will happen to you after enrolment into the service. What is meant for you will never miss you. Give glory to God and move on."

Ms Asiamah stated:

"I started the army process in 2023 and paid 150,000,000 for protocol. Everything was going well until 2024."

Queeniel Zumex added:

"See, it's better you get disqualified at this stage. Army medicals disqualified a lot of people after 1650, just because of dental issues, which was unreasonable."

Man questions the aptitude test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man raised questions about the Ministry of Interior’s aptitude test process.

According to Ayam, requiring applicants to sit for a single aptitude test for all services is “unfair.”

