A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to express his frustration over what he describes as a cumbersome and unnecessarily complicated recruitment process at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

According to the applicant, he successfully cleared all other stages of the recruitment process, only to be disqualified at the final stage due to the aptitude test, which he considers irrelevant for the position he applied for, a driver.

He explained that he struggles to understand the connection between an aptitude test and a driving role, a challenge he says affects many other applicants as well.

The young man has therefore called on the country’s leadership, including the Minister of the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, to consider removing the compulsory aptitude test, arguing that it is a major hurdle for applicants seeking entry-level positions like driving.

Applicants direct frustrations to online group

Some security service applicants have channelled their frustrations online after delays in their recruitment portal status.

The concerns were widely expressed under a TikTok video shared by Godwin Facult, where worried candidates reported that their C-SERP portal still shows “Pending” despite completing the aptitude test.

The recruitment exercise required applicants to take the aptitude test as part of the selection process, with results initially expected between March 4 and March 9, 2026.

As the timeline approaches its end, many candidates have expressed anxiety and impatience over the delayed updates.

Social reactions to the applicant's laments

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the views expressed by the young man calling for the cancellation of aptitude tests as part of the recruitment processes of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Abdul- Mutalib commented:

"Senior man you shoud understand that not all of us will move to the training centre."

Nana Yaw noted:

"Knowing how to move a car alone is not enough to be recruited into the service. The system can't employ all drivers, and that is why the aptitude test is there to narrow down the applicants."

Qwesi Taadi Gh said:

"Bro, what you are saying is very true. Because we haven't done the trade test, how can we be disqualified? Afterall we applied with our handiwork, so the aptitude test should not be our headache. I just don't understand."

Kwabena Madeit opined:

"Being a driver doesn't mean you will only be driving in the service. You will be performing other assigned roles as well."

Qwakhu Bhilson shared:

"I share a similar problem, and I don't know what to do next. I had high hopes of entering the service."

