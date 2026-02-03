Singer Nanyah tragically passed away after a snake bite, raising urgent discussions on snake safety

A TikTok user has shared her sister's survival story after suffering two snake attacks, highlighting traditional remedies

Mixed reactions flooded social media as users reflected on Nanyah's untimely death and shared personal encounters

A Nigerian woman has shared the harrowing account of how her elder sister survived being bitten by a snake twice, after the news of the passing of singer Nanyah under similar circumstances went viral.

Nanyah, known in private life as Ifunany Nwangene, reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence on January 31, 2026.

She was rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but medical professionals were unable to save her life.

Unconfirmed reports on social media suggested that the hospital she was taken to did not have an antivenom to administer.

The young singer had built a following on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where she was known for her powerful renditions of Catholic hymns and classical covers, such as Time to Say Goodbye.

Her performance of 'Champions League', the official anthem for UEFA's premier club football competition, recently went viral.

Reports also suggested that Nanyah had shared content and interacted with followers shortly before news of her death broke.

Following Nanyah's unfortunate incident, there has been heightened public concern over snake-related incidents. Many on social media have spoken on the subject.

Gospel singer Ifunanya Nwangene 'Nanyah' is reported to have passed away after a snake bite on January 31, 2026. Photo source: Ifunanya Nwangene

Sharing her thoughts, the woman, identified as @blessdiri on TikTok, recounted the terrifying ordeal in a video that captured the attention and drew waves of sympathy.

Lady narrates sister's snake attack

According to the account, her elder sister's nightmare began while she was gathering firewood in the bush near their home when she was bitten by a snake.

Despite the severity of the situation, the woman managed to tie the affected part of her body and make her way back home on foot, a journey that reportedly took over an hour to complete.

Upon her arrival home, the family immediately rallied together and began administering a series of traditional treatments to the injured woman, including red oil, kerosene, and bitter cola.

The treatments reflect traditional remedies commonly used in rural Nigerian communities to address snake bites before professional medical intervention is available.

In the video, the woman also shared a piece of traditional wisdom passed down by her father regarding snake prevention.

According to her, her father had long advocated for placing bitter cola in the four corners of the house as a deterrent against snakes entering the home.

"He always claimed that the presence of bitter cola would scare snakes away and prevent them from entering," she explained.

Reactions lady's tips about snake bites

The lady's account in the video triggered mixed reactions. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments below.

stella said:

"She tied it. The hospital removed it and put a drip, according to what the brother released. How strange. Remove the scarf, then put the drip, thereby enhancing the circulation of the venom."

✨️ILoveGinger💖✨️ said:

"The way I rushed attacked my black cord yesterday night as it mistakenly touched my leg, you will think it's something else.. I gave am better karate eeh before I realised it was just my poor cord. Country of particular concern. May Nigeria never happen to us ooo."

*El Jefe* said:

"Your sister's body fought the poison, na God help am. Maybe it was a small snake, and the venom injected into her wasn't much."

Nanyah's friend eulogises her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nanyah's colleague, Agatha Tatyough, had paid an emotional tribute to her late colleague, describing her as more than a celebrity.

According to Tatyough, the late singer was an extremely talented musician, full of life and a lover of people.

