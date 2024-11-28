Akosua Dede, a Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her academic achievement

The young lady, who stayed at home for five after SHS, graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Akosua attributed her academic success to hard work, perseverance and determination to achieve her dreams

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Akosua Dede, has finally achieved her dream of earning a degree from the university.

Akosua Dede graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) a few days ago.

Akosua Dede, a Ghanaian lady who stayed home for five years after SHS finally bags a degree. Photo credit: @akosua_dede/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young Ghanaian lady was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Disability Rehabilitation at the KNUST 58th Congregation.

Taking to social media to celebrate her academic success, Akosua Dede said she put her academic pursuits on hold after SHS due to some difficulties she faced.

Despite the setback, the fresh university graduate said she was hopeful of achieving her dream of earning a degree.

When she eventually enrolled at the KNUST four years ago, Akosua Dede said she faced yet another difficult moment in her third year but persevered to complete her degree programme.

"Moving my tassel from right to left because life didn't work when I spent five years at home after SHS with all hope lost, lots of friends or hit rock bottom during the third year," she said.

Netizens congratulate Akosua Dede

Upon coming across the video of her graduation ceremony on TikTok, netizens who follow Akosua Dede's page congratulated her.

@Afia kessewaa said:

"My story one day I'll also graduate."

@Sweet Dyan commented:

"Congratulations momma."

@Becky’s cakes n creams also commented:

"Paaa ooo na to get 70% in knust is no joke ooo."

@Stephesther replied:

"Awwwwh hmmm God really helped us."

Lady becomes first engineer in her family

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady, Mary Ampomah Dufie, achieved a remarkable feat in her academic journey.

Mary Ampomah Dufie reportedly became the first engineer in her family, a feat that made her parents proud.

Mary said she was a beneficiary of the Free Senior High School programme rolled out by the government in September 2017.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh