The University of Cape Coast drew national attention after postgraduate graduates described it as Ghana’s premium institution

Graduates explained that UCC’s demanding environment sharpens excellence, pushing students beyond comfort zones

Social media users responded with mixed reactions as they remained divided over claims that the school is the best in Ghana

Momentum built online after some University of Cape Coast graduates confidently shared why they pursued their master’s degrees at the institution, describing it as “the premium.”

During an interview on @dadzietv on TikTok, three Master of Science (Procurement and Supply Chain Management) graduates explained that today’s competitive world demands not just higher education, but education from the right place.

According to them, UCC alternatively represent “University of Competitive Choices,” a space where academic pressure fuels growth rather than fear.

“This is the premium university. There is no point arguing about it,” one graduate stated firmly.

Another added that the intense academic culture was exactly what she sought.

“I wanted competition. I wanted a place that would push me to become better, and UCC does that,” she said.

Adding her voice, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education alumna praised UCC’s research culture, dismissing claims that the institution is unnecessarily difficult.

“UCC gives you knowledge that prepares you for the outside world. That strength stays with you,” she explained.

Peeps react to UCC claiming premium university

The confident claims sparked widespread reactions online, with many expressing admiration, and some expressing doubt. Here are some interesting social media reactions gathered:

