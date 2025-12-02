A Ghanaian man, Charles Sam, shared his own WASSCE struggle, disclosing he scored an aggregate of 26, including a D7 in core maths, arguing that poor results at this level do not define success

Charles Sam encouraged students to rewrite exams if possible and not let results or parental pressure determine their self-worth

He cited personalities such as Peter Bawuah as living proof that real challenges lie in business and life, not in exam scores

A Ghanaian man, popularly known as Charles Sam, has used his platform to motivate and educate many students in Ghana.

He has sent a message of hope to students who may have received poor grades in the 2025 WASSCE; he wants them to know that these scores do not determine what the future holds.

A Ghanaian man in the USA, Charles Sam, discloses how he has thrived despite scoring a D7 and an aggregate of 26 in WASSCE. Image credit: _Samcharles

According to Charles, many students struggled in the 2025 WASSCE and received grades such as E8 and F9, among other undesirable marks.

“I know some candidates are feeling the stress of how their parents are reacting to their results,” Charles explained.

Charles shares how he once felt hopeless

Charles Sam went on to explain how he has also gone through difficult times.

He explained that in the year 2018, when he initially sat for the WASSCE, he earned an aggregate mark of 26 and had D7 in Core Mathematics, C6, C5, and C4 in some other subjects, and during that time, he felt his life had come to a halt.

Charles said that while his classmates were submitting their application forms and advancing in their studies, he was feeling stuck and not progressing to his liking.

“Back then, I thought my life had crashed, but by God’s grace, my WASSCE did not really matter in the long run,” he said.

He emphasised that this message is not to discourage studying, but to show that WASSCE is not the ultimate measure of success.

Charles encourages positive mood after WASSCE

He said the more you move on in life, the more you realise that WASSCE is one of the least of your problems.

The real challenges, he argued, are in businesses and ventures where failure can have a heavy impact. But WASSCE, however, does not determine fate.

In the video, Charles encouraged all students to avoid allowing poor academic results to determine their self-worth. He said:

"Don't allow the WASSCE to discourage you, nor should you think less of yourself than those who pass the exam. You must pick yourself back up; correct what went wrong, and start again."

He went on to state that there could be many factors causing poor WASSCE performance, such as exam marking, personal issues, etc., but these factors do not preclude a successful future.

Charles shares examples of success after failure

Charles also gave an example of the many successful people who had previously performed poorly on the WASSCE, such as Peter Bawuah.

He said that even if you are an entrepreneur or content creator, the actual assessment from WASSCE may not play a significant role in your future.

However, it may be more damaging to experience failures as an adult in your 30s, if you face failures in business or life. That is where the impact is heavier.”

Watch the video of Charles Sam below:

Charles Sam's advice is a powerful reminder to Ghanaian students who scored poorly on the WASSCE that such a result is not the end of the road.

SHS graduate cries upon confirming she scored good grades in the 2025 WASSCE. Photo credit: @noblenorah/TikTok

Young Ghanaian lady celebrates her WASSCE results

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was overwhelmed with joy after she checked her 2025 WASSCE results.

In a video, she posted her results slip and thanked God for helping her get good grades despite the difficulty in the 2025 WASSCE.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on her academic success

