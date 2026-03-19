Female security service applicants have been cautioned to avoid pregnancy to remain physically fit for recruit training if they are lucky to be selected

Pablo sounded this caution after he received multiple calls from female applicants who dropped out due to unplanned pregnancies during the 2025/2026 exercise

A Fire Service officer has clarified that medical screening is not the final phase, detailing the vetting and background checks that follow for all applicants

A military officer known online as Pablo has issued a word of advice to female security service applicants amid the ongoing 2025/2026 recruitment exercise.

A military officer advises female applicants to avoid pregnancy for successful training participation. Image credit: Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Pablo, he recently received a call from a female applicant who had been selected for training in the Armed Forces.

The applicant informed him that she was pregnant, a development that has affected her plans to attend the mandatory training.

Pablo noted that he has heard similar situations from several other female applicants, emphasising that pregnancy can require a careful reconsideration of one’s decision to join the service, as attendance at training is compulsory.

The officer extended his caution not only to female applicants in the army but also to those in the other four internal security services.

He urged all prospective female officers to take appropriate precautions to ensure they are physically ready for training, which is a critical step in securing their positions and completing the recruitment process successfully.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Fire officer educates security applicants on medicals

Meanwhile, a Fire Service Officer has taken to social media to guide applicants on the next steps in Ghana’s internal security service recruitment process.

Several candidates assumed that successfully passing the medical screening marked the end of the exercise.

However, the officer, known online as ekow_kakra on TikTok, clarified that an additional phase follows the medical assessment, which plays a crucial role in the selection process.

Fire Officer clarifies that medical screening is not the final step in the security service recruitment process. Image credit: Ghana Armed Force/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to him, this stage is designed to conduct social and background investigations on applicants, ensuring that candidates with criminal records or questionable conduct are identified before recruitment.

“You will go for vetting before training school. This is where the authorities will visit your neighbourhood to investigate your conduct,” he explained.

The process also involves reviewing official records to confirm whether applicants have any criminal history. References provided by candidates are contacted to provide further insights about their character.

This phase, he emphasised, is critical to maintaining the integrity and credibility of the security services, ensuring that only suitable candidates are admitted to serve the nation.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of publication of results, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly captured in the image for added safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh