The Dormaahene urges President Mahama to intervene in attacks on Ghanaian egg traders in Burkina Faso

Burkinabes have reportedly seized and destroyed hundreds of crates of eggs from Ghanaian traders, causing significant losses

President Mahama plans to send a delegation to discuss the egg trade issues with Burkina Faso's President Traore

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The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, appealed to President John Mahama to address attacks on Egg traders who travel to Burkina Faso for trade.

The Dormaahene said Burkinabes recently seized and destroyed several hundred crates of eggs belonging to Ghanaian traders valued at millions of cedis.

The Dormaahene appeals to President John Mahama to address attacks on Egg traders who travel to Burkina Faso for trade.

Source: Facebook

The two met during the president's 'Resetting Ghana Tour' on Tuesday, March 18, 2026.

The paramount chief asked Mahama to intervene in the matter because the majority of his subjects depend on the trade of eggs.

"His Excellency, eggs are our main trading commodity in Dormaa. If we are unable to take our eggs to market or don't sell them, we won't have food. Eggs take care of a majority of us."

"Something has happened in our egg trade. His Excellency, we trade with the people of Burkina; we sell some of our eggs to them. Recently, we took some of our eggs to Burkina via Paga. They took all our eggs without any provocation and destroyed them."

The president, in his remarks, said that he was going to send a delegation to meet the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore, to find out exactly what happened.

Source: YEN.com.gh