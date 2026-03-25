A Police officer has disclosed that passengers who obstruct commercial vehicle drivers and the conductors can be prosecuted

Chief Inspector Frimpong Ferguson Ayeh said that passengers who throw rubbish or spit outside the vehicle are also prosecuted

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Chief Inspector Frimpong Ferguson Ayeh has disclosed that passengers who join commercial vehicles and obstruct the drivers or conductors could be punished by the court or law.

In Ghana, the commercial vehicle is popularly called a trotro, and the conductor is referred to as a mate.

A police officer shares the punishment for passengers who obstruct trotro drivers and mates. Photo credit: Getty Images & @sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

The Police officer said that it is an offence to obstruct the trotro driver and mate. He indicated that the passenger's action while in the vehicle could also cause them to be arrested and prosecuted.

Chief Inspector Frimpong Ferguson Ayeh said passengers who spit out of the trotro or throw rubbish out of the vehicle can be punished.

He mentioned that any of these offences could cause the court to fine the offender GH¢300, jail the culprit for 30 days or apply both punishments.

"If you obstruct the driver or the mate, you will be punished. If, for instance, a passenger argues with the mate over change, it obstructs him, and that is obstruction. It is an offence punishable by the law. LI 2180 regulation 140 sub-regulation 2 says that when you are found guilty of obstructing a driver or mate, you should be fined 25 penalty units. That is GH¢300. The court may fine you GH¢300, jail you for 30 days or apply both."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to punishment for obstructing trotro driver

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"More education and sensitisation are needed for the travelling public. Why do the laws seem to be only in our books? They must begin to enforce some of these laws to minimise the chaos we usually witness in our public transport."

@IsraelJack39033 wrote:

"Ye bre mo."

@kojododd said:

"This will increase the accident level to the rooftop."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"The Passengers Upon hearing this."

@anonymousxhuman wrote:

"I for start dey read law oo. I can’t be this oblivious 🤣."

@Nana_Limahunter said:

"So he is saying 30 days is equal to 300 cedis. How long will these politicians who have stolen millions go to prison for if found guilty."

@olowamicosti wrote:

"What ‘obstruction’ in this context? An equal and opposite reaction to an action by the driver or mate?"

@whoyoubeee said:

"Passengers, after hearing this."

A driver justifies the decision to raise transport fares, a decision that has irked Ghanaians who argue the move violates approved guidelines. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Trotro driver defends increase in transport fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian trotro driver justified the decision to increase transport fares.

In a video, the trotro driver stated that fuel consumption was a major factor behind the decision, which has irked members of the public.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video gave diverse opinions on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh