Eric Jerry Aidoo, the Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability, was almost beaten by some residents of the Northern Region

Chairman Jerry, as he is popularly called, was in the region to campaign against the consumption of dogs and cats, since they serve as pets as well

Due to the attack, the Institute of Community Sustainability has put its anti-dog and cat campaign on hold so they can re-strategise and announce a new date

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Eric Jerry Aidoo, the Executive Director of the Institute of Community Sustainability, was allegedly nearly lynched by some residents in the Northern Region during an anti-dog and cat campaign.

In a statement issued by the Institute of Community Sustainability, they have temporarily suspended the nationwide sensitisation tour against cruelty toward dogs and cats, following the violent incident.

Eric Jerry Aidoo of the Institute of Community Sustainability faces a mob attack in the Northern region over an anti-dog and cat campaign. Photo credit: Getty Images & @ChairmanJerry1/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to Citinewsroom, the statement indicated that despite the attack on their Executive Director, they remain unshaken in their campaign.

"While we are relieved that Chairman Jerry is safe, the severity of this targeted violence necessitates a pause to ensure the safety of our team and to reassess our security protocols. Our commitment remains unshaken. ​We want to state clearly that the tour is not cancelled. We have only put our activities on hold."

"The ICS remains fiercely committed to our mission. We will return to the road very soon to continue fighting for our innocent dogs and cats that serve as loyal family members and vital security for households across the country."

Meanwhile, Eric Jerry Aidoo, popularly called Chairman Jerry, reiterated that cats and dogs must not be eaten.

“​Cats and dogs are family, not food. We will not be silenced by intimidation when the lives of these innocent animals are at stake.”

The anti-dog and cat campaign is aimed at educating communities on preserving dogs and cats as pets and highlighting the cruelty of consuming them.

However, some locals reportedly found the message offensive and attacked members of the organisation.

Netizens condemn attack on anti-dog campaigners

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared on sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@myResearch_ said:

"🤣🤣Bro, Eric Jerry went to the North to tell people' Dogs and cats are family, not suya' and nearly became the main ingredient in the next community stew! Next time, maybe start the campaign with "Free jollof for everyone who hugs a dog" instead of direct lectures. Safe travels on the comeback tour, Chairman. Wear a helmet and carry some goat meat as a peace offering! 🐱🐈🐶🐩🤣🤣."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Why play with someone’s favourite meat, and why are you educating them to stop eating them? Will you be happy if they tell you to stop eating fish? Bro, you don’t love yourself."

@Nanaezze said:

"The message was simple, 'Man must not live by Cat and Dog meat alone,' but my people rejected the salvation message 😭."

@big_major77 wrote:

"Good initiative, wrong location 😭🤣."

@PrimeSuspect110 said:

"Is he aware that cows 🐮 and 🐓 chickens also want to live?"

@TooSweetBryan1 wrote:

"Why are these people trying so hard to force Western culture on Ghanaians? Very soon, you'll only be able to get meat from the abattoir. Asem kraa b3n niee!"

@ayaxdegreat asked:

"Why are you bent on telling people to stop enjoying their delicacy?"

@Fred_Dperfed9 said:

"The campaign is on hold, not cancelled, meaning it will be continued. North mpo ni na Volta. My people will not touch you, but you will feel their presence asap."

KNUST gives cats on campus official ID cards. Photo credit: @KNUSTGH

Source: Twitter

KNUST issues ID cards to campus cats

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) issued ID cards to two well-known cats who reside within the Main Administration enclave.

This forms part of the University's initiative to recognise and promote the welfare of the university's long-known resident cats.

Social media users shared their varied thoughts, while some commended KNUST authorities, and others made some recommendations to improve the initiative.

Source: YEN.com.gh