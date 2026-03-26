The US has just triggered reactions on social media after making changes to its visa application process

This comes after it disclosed in a new release that it had expanded social media screening checks

It explained that the purpose of the new rules is to ensure that persons coming into the US do not pose a threat

The US has announced that it has expanded its screening and social media vetting for applicants desirous of entering the country.

A release by the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, stated that starting March 30, applicants will now have to set their social media profiles to “open” or “public.”

The US has expanded social media requirements for non-immigrant visa applicants. Photo credit: @Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, the rule applied to categories such as skilled worker visas and student visas.

Under the new expansion, the statement announced that more visa categories will be included.

According to the US Department of State, applicants in the following additional nonimmigrant visa classifications—A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, and U—along with H-1B applicants and their dependents, and F, M, and J student and exchange visitor visa applicants, are now subject to this review.

To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, U, H-1B, H-4, F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to “public” or “open.”

The Department of State stated that the move forms part of efforts to ensure that persons coming to the US do not pose a threat to public safety and national security.

The statement concluded by noting that being issued a US visa is a privilege, not a right.

"The Department uses all available information in visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security or public safety. We conduct thorough vetting of all visa applicants.

Every visa adjudication is a national security decision. The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests, and that all applicants credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms for their admission. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

The US is considering requiring a $15,000 deposit for a tourist or business visa. Credit: Alexander W Helin/Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian students studying in US increase

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the number of Ghanaian students in the US had increased by 45%.

Ghana ranked 18th among countries with students pursuing higher education in the US.

This marked the second year in a row the country ranked among the top 25 countries globally sending students to America.

Source: YEN.com.gh