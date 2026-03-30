Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Eric Boahen, shares prophecy about the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

This comes after he opened up about a prophecy regarding the two friendly matches being played by the Black Stars

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the declaration

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The founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has stoked controversy with a doom prophecy about the senior national team.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @reignhousechapelint, the prophet, who was speaking to his congregants, indicated that the poor performance of the national team should be attributed to the machinations of detractors.

Prophet Uche drops prophecy about Black Stars regarding planned friendly match with Germany.. Image credit:, Christian Bruna /Getty Images, Ghana Football Association

Source: UGC

Delving into details, Prophet Uche stated that he had a vision in which he saw that some people had taken the team somewhere in a bid to weaken it spiritually.

According to him, the purpose of the act was for the team to lose two of its international friendlies against Austria and Germany.

Labelling such people as wicked, Prophet Uche wondered why someone who is Ghanaian would deliberately want to see the downfall of the national team by embarking on such an agenda.

“The Ghana Black Stars are going to play matches, and you have people who have taken the team somewhere purposely to make them lose. These people are ensuring they lose, and these people are also Ghanaians.

They have done it with Austria and are doing it with Germany. Why are some Ghanaians like that? The issue is that your country is playing, but because you are not part of it, you want the team to lose, and you have done something for Ghana to lose.”

Ghana Vs Germany: Black Stars to play the German National team in a friendly. Photo credit: Severin Aichbauer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He therefore called on Ghanaians to rally behind the team in prayers.

Prophet Uche is not the first prophet to have made prophetic declarations about the senior national team.

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Prophet Telvin Sowah in an interview on Accra FM, stated that Ghana might come third or fourth in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He detailed a vision he had of the Black Stars getting to the medal zone at the global tournament.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Prophet Uche’s prophecy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure made by Prophet Uche.

Mc Dollar stated:

“Please, seer, tell them the truth, the coach is not good, period.”

Nana Kwesi opined:

“Ghana to win against Croatia, Panama, and England. Easily.”

samuelebosackey opined:

“Sir, you can break it. I believe in your anointing.”

Yezalel Technology And More indicated:

“The voice is not clear. Will Ghana still win or not?”

Simen_Lordson opined:

“Who will waste time and energy to do something to the Black Stars when it’s obvious they are already losing both matches?”

Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophecy for Ghanaian economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had shared a prophecy about the war in Iran involving the US and Israel and its impact on Ghana’s economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm the West African country, claiming that the cedi would appreciate against the dollar, dropping from GH₵11 to GH₵6.

Source: YEN.com.gh