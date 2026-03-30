Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Clement Testimony, has got people talking with his comments about the Ghana national team

In a viral video, the clergyman called for the inclusion of former Black Stars player Dede Ayew in the World Cup squad

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the vision shared by the prophet

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Prophet Clement Quansah, popularly known as Prophet Clement Testimony, has sparked reactions with his remarks about the senior national team, the Ghana Black Stars.

Commenting on the Black Stars’ 5-1 defeat to Austria, Prophet Testimony, who sounded unhappy, blamed the officials of the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry.

Prophet Clement Testimony releases a prophecy about the Ghana Black Stars and Dede Ayew Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony/Facebook, @Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

It was at that point that he opened up about a vision, stating that it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup squad.

According to him, the admonition he gave was based on a vision he had, expressing concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

“I told you to give the captaincy to Jordan Ayew; he has the star in his hands. Even for the World Cup, take his brother along. Even if he will not play, let him be part of the team, even if he plays for the last five minutes. These are spiritual things, but they would rather ignore them and give the nation heartbreak.

“Those prophesying that Ghana will reach the semi-final should be careful. Don’t be saying certain things. There is too much talk. The Black Stars will not reach the semi-final or even the round of 16. Football is nations against nations, so you have to consult.”

The prophetic declaration made by Prophet Testimony comes after the Black Stars lost to Austria in the first of two international friendlies.

Ghanaian prophet Clement has got tongues with his prophetic message about the Black Stars. Photo credit: @GFA/Facebook

Source: Twitter

He concluded by stating that he would no longer hold intercessory prayers for the Black Stars, urging the team to do the right thing.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 2,000 views and comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to prophecy on Black Stars

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared a lot of reactions, with some urging him to help turn the fortunes of the team around.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“This is something I have been saying for a long time: Dede Ayew has to be included in the team because of what he brings. I hope the officials of the team will pay heed to the concerns he has raised and work on them.”

Ask Music opined:

“True, man of God.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah’s prophesies on economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had shared a prophecy about the war in Iran.

In a now-viral video, the prophecy involved the US and Israel and its potential impact on Ghana’s economy.

According to the man of God, the war would not harm the West African country, claiming that the cedi would appreciate against the dollar, dropping from GH₵11 to GH₵6.

Source: YEN.com.gh