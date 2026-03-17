Prophet Francis Amoako Attah has explained that God chose President John Dramani Mahama to lead Ghana ahead of its 70th Independence Anniversary

He urged the President to immediately begin selecting a committee to oversee the celebrations, stressing that careful planning could catalyse national progress

The prophet also predicted that the success of the anniversary could positively impact Ghana’s economy and reaffirm the nation’s destiny as the “Star of Africa"

A popular Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, has explained why God chose President John Dramani Mahama to lead Ghana ahead of its 70th Independence Anniversary.

According to the man of God, who is the founder of Parliament Chapel International, Ghana's forthcoming 70th Independence Anniversary carries spiritual significance and marks a turning point in the country’s destiny, which is why God chose President Mahama to lead at this time.

Prophet Amoako Attah explains why God chose President John Mahama for Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary. Photo credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"The moment we celebrate the 70th Independence Day in 2027, a certain code and embargo will be lifted. We have to come together and ensure that the country progresses," he said.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, Prophet Amoako Attah stressed that leadership at this particular moment is not by chance but by divine orchestration.

Because of this, the renowned prophet has called on the President to begin preparations for Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary in earnest.

"God has chosen President Mahama in times like this to lead the great nation into our 70th anniversary. He must start selecting a committee this year and shouldn't wait until next year to do so," he urged.

He further stated that the selection of the committee members should be done carefully and completed before the end of 2026, adding that their work could serve as a catalyst for the nation's progress.

"The committee that will oversee the 70th Independence Day celebration must be selected immediately and with urgency to put things in place. Everything about this country solely lies on the 70th celebrations," he stated.

Impact of 70th Independence on Ghana's economy

According to Prophet Amoako Attah, the success of the 70th Independence Anniversary could have a direct impact on Ghana's economy.

"If we do things right as a nation, there will come a time when the Ghanaian cedi will rise above the US dollar. The dollar will be below the cedi," he added.

He also cited Ghana's historic contribution to the African continent and called on citizens to believe in the country's destiny.

"The statement by Nkrumah that Ghana is the Star of Africa will come to pass, and we must believe it. I had a dream in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, where I was in Cuba and the country was developed just like Las Vegas. I was surprised, but the angels told me not to be, because Cuba will be the star of Central America and Ghana is the chosen star of Africa," he stated.

King Charles lauds Ghana-UK Relations in 69th Independence Day message to President John Mahama. Photo credit: Getty Images & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

King Charles celebrates Ghana's 69th Independence Day

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that King Charles III had congratulated Ghana on its 69th Independence Anniversary, extending warm wishes to President John Mahama and the people of Ghana.

He praised the longstanding ties between the United Kingdom and Ghana, highlighting historical links.

The monarch also emphasised unity within the Commonwealth and expressed optimism about future cooperation.

Source: YEN.com.gh