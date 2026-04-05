A Ghanaian who is in the UK army shared a video of his emotional farewell to his family before a peacekeeping mission

The soldier's children wept and hugged their father while his colleague, who was picking him up from home, looked on

Ghanaians on social media who watched the emotional video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

A Ghanaian man who joined the United Kingdom (UK) military's reaction when he was leaving for peacekeeping has got many talking on social media.

The man had been assigned to go on a peacekeeping mission in Israel.

Ghanaian soldier in UK bids his family an emotional farewell ahead of his peackeeping mission in Israel. Photo credit: @iamMrMarfo1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the soldier who left Ghana to join the UK army was seen hugging his two younger children amidst tears.

The two younger children and their father were all weeping while his older daughter parked his items in a white car.

When she finished putting her father's bags into the car, the older daughter also joined her family to hug their father goodbye.

There was another Ghanaian who had joined the UK army waiting to pick him up to report at their base.

The other soldier, who was in uniform, consoled his colleague who was going on the peacekeeping mission.

He shared video snippets of when they boarded the plane and took off.

The soldier used Daddy Lumba's famous 'Makra mo' as his background song to the video.

Peacekeeping deployments typically last around 6 months, though some specialised or smaller tasks may average 3 months. While 6–12 months is standard for many international missions, individual deployments can vary based on the specific mission, with some, such as in Sierra Leone, lasting up to 22 months

Watch the X video below:

Netizens comfort UK soldier

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @iamMrMarfo1 on X. Read them below:

@thegud_neighbor said:

"I don’t really get the dynamics of peacekeeping. What do the soldiers go to do exactly?"

@berthsfamily wrote:

"Let’s pray for Doctor, he helps so many Ghanaians 🥹🙏🏾."

@onua_bl said:

"Charlie, it’s not easy ooo. The countries decided to put your man on the red line, hmmm."

@KojofxBouncer wrote:

"This man...forced himself into joining the army because of papers he once said this. Hope he returns. May God be with him."

@YawAgyei692147 said:

"Because of bad governance, the youth of this country are risking their lives for other countries. The saddest video I have watched this month 😭😭😭😭😭😭. May the lord be with you, bro."

@helooraf wrote:

"Well, we pray he comes back, and at the same time we pray if he thinks of eliminating Iran from the face of the earth, then we shall go first cause he signed up for this."

@theowusuansah said:

"This is mission 💔 😢, not peacekeeping. It's a full-blown war which is not ending anytime soon in the Gulf. The ppl who started this nonsense r heavily protected, there is no sense to sacrifice urself. AWOL is ur only way out, bro. Protect urself n ur family."

@KingNIMWELL wrote:

"No one sent him honestly. He chose that job knowing the risk involved. There are so many ways to serve, and that's one of them. He should be happy that the opportunity has arrived and try leaving home with high spirit and assurance to the family rather than sobbing up in front of them."

@Rebecca84563932 said:

"So why is he crying? That's the work of a soldier, or what was he expecting, a civilian to be chosen while he sits at home?"

Source: YEN.com.gh