The police have arrested two women for beating up a 12-year-old girl in the La Roman area, Greater Accra Region

The incident stemmed from an earlier altercation involving the victim and a related seven-year-old boy

Ghana Police emphasise non-violent dispute resolution, urging protection of children's rights and welfare

The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended two women who were seen in a viral video beating a 12-year-old girl at the La Roman JHS area in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 and was reported by the victim's mother. The Police stated that she came to the station with her daughter to complain.

In a statement, the police said there were visible marks of assault on the girl when they came to the station.

The complainant alleged that three women attacked her daughter without provocation.

The police took her formal statement and issued a Police Medical Report Form to the victim for medical examination.

Preliminary investigations showed that earlier the same day, the victim had an altercation with a seven-year-old boy, Horm Giftan Mesopeh, who is related to the suspects.

Police say the suspects later went to the victim’s house, brought her to their residence, and allegedly assaulted her.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, the complainant led police to arrest two of the suspects, identified as Precious Giftan Mesopeh, aged 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, aged 25.

A third suspect, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, aged 49, a fashion designer and mother of the two arrested persons, is said to have travelled to the Volta Region and is currently at large.

The two who were arrested have been formally charged and are in police custody, helping with investigations. They are expected to be put before the court on Monday, January 5, 2025. The police are doing all they can to locate and arrest the third suspect.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command, in its statement, cautioned the public against using violence to solve disputes, especially in disputes involving children, and urged parents and guardians to use lawful means in resolving grievances and to protect the rights and welfare of children at all times.

Reactions to the police arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by the police on Facebook. Read them below:

John Duah said:

"Ghana Police, unless they no want mind you! Kudos guys! I dey feel the way you dey work offlate waaaaa!🫡."

Ûp-tōwñ Břëěźÿ wrote:

"Aseda nka Awurade🙏 Ghana Police Service 1 Coke for each officer for the good work done💯. But wait ooo, there was a certain guy who passed by looking at them beating the girl child, I don't know why he couldn't stop them from doing such... please arrest him too."

Francis Worlanyo Pampa said:

"I read comments after watching the video, and one guy remarked that, the following day, by 12:00 pm, these people will be arrested. I doubted and didn't know where he got that confidence in the police from. Lo and behold, GPS have done their thing again 💪."

Abass Suleiman Musah wrote:

"Ghana police, well done, but make sure to arrest the third accused, and the arrest can be done wherever she's, do tell the general public which court is dealing with the matter, we are all interested in this matter. Thank you."

Jonas Osei-Tutu said:

"When I saw the video, I said these two ladies have invited trouble for themselves. I knew the Ghana Police were going to get them."

Police arrest man seen beating up wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service arrested the man captured on video beating up his wife in their home.

The suspect, identified as John Odartey Lamptey, was picked up by police on November 17, 2025.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection also released a statement condemning the incident.

