Popular Ghanaian socialite, Fredrick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has appeared before the Gbese District Court for another hearing of his extradition case to the United States.

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Abu Trica appears before the Gbese District Court for another hearing of his extradition case. Image credit: GHBRAIN, Abu Trica

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by the social media blogger, Tina News Gh, the accused, who was in a black T-shirt, was seen accompanied by some police officers while he entered the court for the proceedings.

The scene has sparked massive reactions on social media as his fans, as well as Ghanaians, reacted massively.

The Instagram video is below:

Abu Trica has been in police custody since December 11, 2025, after he was arrested in a joint operation between the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

In a press statement released after his arrest, the Justice Department alleged that the accused was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The FBI Cleveland Division reportedly conducted the investigation into the crime syndicate with support from the Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

According to an unsealed US Justice Department indictment, he is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification. Abu is facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

The outcome of the case is yet to be known as YEN.com.gh follows the case keenly.

Source: YEN.com.gh