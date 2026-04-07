Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Roja, has sparked heated online discussions with a prophetic message to the wife of a late top politician, drawing widespread attention

In a video, he claimed an orchestration led to the politician’s death at the peak of his career, urging the widow to seek forgiveness as her husband is calling for her in the spiritual realm

This latest prophecy follows Prophet Roja’s previous spiritual warnings for prominent figures, including the GoldBod CEO and lawyer, Sammy Gyamfi, keeping followers deeply engaged with his messages

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Controversial Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has stirred widespread discussion on social media following remarks about the wife of a late prominent Ghanaian politician.

Prophet Roja claims the late politician's widow is responsible for his death. Image credit: Angelfm/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Speaking during an interview on Onua TV, the man of God shared details of what he described as a spiritual encounter. Although he did not mention the name of the widow, he claimed that she was responsible for her husband’s death.

Prophet Roja did not provide specific details of the circumstances but indicated that prior to the politician’s passing, the couple had an argument related to the woman’s ex-partner. According to him, the husband died about two months after that incident.

He further stated that, in the spiritual realm, the late husband is calling the woman, adding that the only way she can avert danger is to seek forgiveness from God.

"The wife is a well-known figure in Ghana," he explained.

He added that based on what he has seen, the manner of the man’s death could also befall the woman if she does not take spiritual steps.

The comments have since sparked online conversations, with many people reacting to the prophecy's nature and implications.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Netizens react to Prophet Roja’s latest prophecy

Ghanaians have flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the man of God and his recent prophecy.

Below are some of the reactions to the video.

am_kay2 wrote:

"We know am paa😂."

Jayliongh indicated:

"So is this how one man churches has turn too they only have prophecy for rich people in this country."

myhighest_lyf shared:

"The drama Plenty😂😂😂😂."

koku_233 added:

"So now they consult the dead? Yet they say my grandmother, who is a traditional diviner, is evil and satanic?? Wow!!!"

alebi_starboy commented:

"So when will this journalist ask them how to invent machines?"

Abdullai670 wrote:

"So these people nuu are they the only people that God normally have such interaction with them about people anaaa🤔🤔🤔🤷🏽🤷🏽and most of them too are negative news nkoaaaaaa."

cherish_love66 wrote:

"Every day politicians eiiiiiiii."

Prophet Roja shakes the internet with an alarming prophecy about the GoldBod CEO, Sammy Gyamfi. Image credit: Prophet Roja, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja drops prophecy for Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja, has released a prophecy and called for prayers for the Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod and Lawyer, Sammy Gyamfi, causing a stir online.

Addressing his congregants in a video shared on social media, the man of God, who immediately switched to prayers, asked his church members to intercede for the politician.

According to him, an evil orchestration had been made against the NDC Communicator in the spiritual world.

Source: YEN.com.gh