Two young Ghanaians are trending all for the right reasons after news of their amazing feat went viral on social media

This comes after their company, WeWire, achieved a key milestone after it was issued a licence by the Bank of Canada to operate

The CEO of the company, Ebenezer Ghanney, opened up on what the new issuance of the licence meant for the company, and also spoke about the direction of the company

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Two young Ghanaian men, Ebenezer Ghanney and Desmond Nyamador, have achieved a remarkable milestone worth celebrating.

This comes after their company, WeWire, a premier fintech company providing innovative cross-border payment solutions and digital asset infrastructure, was issued a license as a payment service provider under the Bank of Canada’s Retail Payment Activities Act (RPAA).

2 young Ghanaians secure a licence from the Bank of Canada for fintech company, Wewire. Photocredit: @WeWire

Source: UGC

The milestone marks a major step for the young founders, with WeWire gaining recognition within Canada’s regulatory framework. This development is expected to enable the company to expand its services across multiple markets.

The recognition from the Bank of Canada is also seen as an inspiration to other Ghanaian startups.

The issuance of the licence also now provides an easier path for stablecoin transactions for businesses trading between Africa and North America.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Ebenezer Ghanney said the licence reflects the company’s commitment to efficiency and innovation in financial services.

“I am thrilled to share that WeWire has officially been granted a Payment Service Provider licence,” Ghanney said. “This makes us a registered fintech under the Bank of Canada. It is not just another milestone for our team, but also a direct investment in facilitating fast payments for customers within the markets we operate.”

Prior to this, the company was recently featured in the first-ever public USDT Ecosystem Directory launched by Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, making it one of the few Ghanaian companies included in the global resource.

“We are building the rails that empower businesses to scale without borders,” Ghanney added. “For a business, individual, or freelancer in an emerging market to truly compete globally, their money must move as fast as their ideas.”

The Bank of Canada issues a licence to a Ghanaian company. Photo credit: @NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The company, which is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates with operational leadership in Accra, Ghana, leverages blockchain technology and traditional financial systems to enable seamless global money movement for emerging markets.

Below is a YouTube video of Ebenezer Ghanney speaking about WeWire and its operations.

UDS graduate establishes company

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a University of Development Studies (UDS) graduate, Ismail Ayis, shared his journey as an entrepreneur.

The founder of Dlight Space, a creative agency in Ghana, explained in an interview how he developed the idea for his business after completing Senior High School in 2016.

He began the agency in 2020 at the age of 21. While combining work with his studies was challenging, he remained focused and committed, which contributed to the growth of the business.

Ayus also indicated that he was keen to put his creativity to good use and help create opportunities for other young people.

Source: YEN.com.gh