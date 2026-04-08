Popular Ghanaian TikTok content creator, Juiscy Vibez, has been granted bail following her recent arrest over a video promoting a movie.

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Ghana Police finally grant TikToker Juiscy bail after arrest for alleged defamatory comment about President Mahama in a film promo. Image credit: JDMahama/X, gistonline/TikTok

Source: UGC

The development came on April 8, 2026, when Juiscy appeared before the court with her legal representative. She was successfully granted bail, allowing her to return home while her court proceedings continue.

An Instagram video capturing her walk out of court has since gone viral. In the footage, Juiscy’s face was fully covered with a scarf, shielding her from cameras as she exited the court premises.

Juiscy had been arrested days earlier, sparking concern among her friends and fans. One close friend, in an emotional TikTok video, was seen crying and pleading with President John Dramani Mahama for her release, citing the fact that Juiscy is the sole caregiver for her young children.

“This has been a very stressful time. She has young kids who depend on her, and we just want her to come home safely while the case moves forward,” the friend said.

The bail and Juiscy’s return home have generated widespread discussion online, with supporters expressing relief and hope as the case continues in court.

Watch the trending Instagram video of Juiscy leaving court in a scarf below.

TikToker Ekow Black arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Popular Ghanaian TikTok and Snapchat creator, Ekow Black, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) after he was seen allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a viral video.

Ekow Black, whose real name is Christford Affadu Danful, was picked up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Special Cyber Vetting Team on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 14, 2026, by the account Long Lyf, the influencer could be seen apparently assaulting a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The Ghana Police Service arrests popular TikToker, Ekow Black, after a viral video of him appearing to assault his girlfriend. Image credit: GhanaPoliceService, @ekowblack/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Black, who was agitated, hit his alleged partner multiple times and could be heard screaming for her to leave him alone.

“Leave me alone, Rachel! Leave me alone!” he repeated multiple times as he swung his fists at her.

The video stirred amazement on social media as many Ghanaians wondered how the content creator, known for sharing feminist content calling out toxic masculinity, could engage in the same behaviour he decried.

The Twitter video of Ekow Black allegedly assaulting his girlfriend is below.

Juiscy arrested for allegedly defaming President

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that one of Ghana’s most prominent TikTok personalities, Juiscy Vibez, is reportedly in serious trouble after being arrested and denied bail for over a week now.

The arrest is said to be connected to a TikTok video in which she spoke about Ghana’s president and his wife.

In the TikTok video, Juiscy Vibez discussed issues of infidelity, suggesting that the first lady, like the president, sought personal satisfaction, and questioned why the president reacted with anger.

Source: YEN.com.gh