Karma President stirred fear online after prophesying imminent spiritual danger for a prominent UTV female media personality

He claimed to have seen “spiritual caskets” surrounding the station, sparking mixed reactions as some praised his visions

His warning gained traction due to previous successful prophecies, including a warning about Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death, which was apparently fulfilled

Fear has gripped Ghanaians on social media after the renowned seer, Karma President, prophesied doom for a prominent UTV media personality.

Karma President prophesies doom for a prominent female media personality at UTV Ghana, sparking mixed reactions online. Image credit: @sumsumwiase, @utvghana/Instagram

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his TikTok channel, Sumsum Wiase on Saturday, April 4, the preacher sparked alarm with his latest prophecy about the popular local-language television channel.

According to Karma President, he had seen a vision indicating that spiritual danger had surrounded the media company and that one of their prominent employees, a female, faced imminent spiritual threat.

"Ominous spiritual caskets are surrounding UTV, so all workers there, particularly the female ones, should cross-check their dark side. A funeral would happen there soon; it has already been spiritually ordained. It is written. If they had spiritual eyes like mine, they would see danger surrounding them everywhere," he said.

UTV Ghana, a subsidiary of Despite Media Group, is a television station owned by Ghanaian millionaire businessman, Dr Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite.

Karma President’s dire warning about UTV employees sparked mixed reactions among netizens on social media, with some praising him for his foresight while others expressed exhaustion over his constant doom proclamations.

The TikTok video is below.

Reactions to Karma President’s UTV prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the prophecy of doom Karma President shared about UTV Ghana.

Glory Inc1 said:

"Adaka chairman 🙌 👏."

NPP.. Forward ever🇲🇫🐘 wrote:

"I've missed Dampare."

Kojo Danso commented:

"My godfather the true seer."

Kwame Amponsah said:

"This man should stop saying that."

Maame Serwaa wrote:

"Amen and Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

Karma President’s Elisha Osei prophecy fulfilled

Karma President has, over the years, gained an online following due to several powerful prophecies issued that appeared to be fulfilled.

On February 12, 2026, a day before Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi’s death, the seer issued a dire warning to Ghanaian men of God that resurfaced in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In a video, Karma President warned that Ghanaian pastors were in trouble spiritually in the year 2026.

“This year would be a dark one for men of God. Many powerful prophets would die. Their time on earth is up, and God would call them to come up. In the spiritual world, many prophets are destined to die this year,” he said.

Shortly after his video went live, Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi, the founder and leader of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship and Pastor Prince Ministries International, reportedly died after a short illness.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below.

Karma President sparks reactions as he shares a doom prophecy about Prophet Telvin Sowah. Image credit: TelvinSowahAdjei

Source: Facebook

Karma President shares Telvin Sowah doom prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President prophesied doom for prominent Ghanaian pastor, Telvin Adjei Sowah.

In a TikTok video, the self-proclaimed seer said he had foreseen spiritual issues for the founder of the Prophetic Life Embassy church, who is also known for his powerful prophecies that are often fulfilled.

Source: YEN.com.gh