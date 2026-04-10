The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has issued a directive to ban the Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial purposes in the country

However, an angry young driver condemned the NRSA's decision and called on them to enforce road safety regulations

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the young driver's argument

A young Ghanaian Voxy driver has condemned the National Road Safety Authority's (NRSA) decision to ban Toyota Voxy minivans for commercial transport.

The angry young man indicated that such a decision would threaten their livelihoods.

An angry commercial driver condemns the NRSA's decision to ban Voxy minivans for commercial purposes. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the young driver compared illegal mining, popularly called galamsey and driving a Voxy minivan.

He wondered if the authorities expect the drivers to start galamsey when they ban the minivans, which have become their source of income.

The young driver stated that they will resist the ban. However, they expect that the laws governing road use in the country are enforced.

"We will not accept your directive. Between driving these vehicles and engaging in galamsey, which activity causes greater destruction to the country? It is definitely galamsey."

"All you need to do is to educate us on the speed limits and other road laws. So you can't just ban Voxy. We have no problem with anyone. All you need to do is educate us. That is all," he added.

Watch the X video below:

Main reasons for banning the Toyota Voxy

The NRSA cited safety concerns linked to the Voxy's design and illegal modifications.

The committee found that many of the Voxy vehicles have undergone extensive structural modifications.

The Toyota Tsusho Corporation explained to the government that it does not manufacture left-hand drive versions of the Voxy or Noah models.

The car is also produced exclusively for the Japanese domestic market. These include changes to suspension systems by unlicensed operators.

Toyota Voxys are now banned from Commercial Transport over Road Safety Risks. Credit: Junko Kimura/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

The investigation revealed systemic regulatory failures. Section 58 of the Customs Act, 2015, prohibits the import of right-hand drive vehicles without Ministerial approval, yet over 7,257 such vehicles have entered Ghana.

The Road Safety Authority also noted that Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures.

Stakeholder interviews consistently attributed crashes to unrealistic sales targets that compel inexperienced drivers to speed.

Reactions to Voxy driver's complaint

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the Voxy driver's argument on social media. Read them below:

@Indeedablessing said:

"If the whole issue is about speed limits, then we wouldn’t be banning the Toyota Voxy. You, people, load the car with goods, and human beings like you are sitting in a metro mass VIP."

@Agbor_mor wrote:

"Drivers tend to do whatever they like on the street, even if a passenger voices out during careless driving or speeding driving they sometimes suggest you get down from the car. You sometimes call the emergency number provided in case of unsafe driving, but nobody picks up."

@EwoenamPerez said:

"He’s making some salient points there, but the fundamental issues about that car remain."

@AbuMalaala wrote:

"I think the problem is with the drivers and the speeding. Cos I think what he is saying makes sense."

@BraAlkabos said:

"This country has a big problem."

@braTapoli_blaqq wrote:

"From like 2001 to like 2005, almost every accident involved a Ford Mini Bus. From 2006 to 2009, it was always Sprinter buses. About 8 years ago, it was the 2M Express and Stanbic type of buses. The excuse is the right-hand drive thing, but they didn't ban Belta and others. It's even funny."

@UTDrachel_ said:

"This issue is complicated...they should sit down with the drivers and give them new directives. Banning the cars permanently isn't the right solution."

Existing Toyota Voxy safety concerns

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian Toyota Voxy driver previously opened up about the negative perception of the controversial vehicles.

He did not believe the car was inherently dangerous. Instead, he pointed to human factors and poor maintenance as the real issues.

One of the key issues he highlighted in a TikTok video was the use of worn-out tyres.

Source: YEN.com.gh