Nana Yaa Kyeraa, a journalist with Angel FM, has got people talking after her recent video went viral online on social media

This comes after she called out people who reached out to her, clarifying that she was not happy with the actions of certain individuals

Social media users who took to the platforms have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Nana Yaa Kyeraa

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Kyeraa has expressed discontent over some happenings and decided to speak up.

In a video on her TikTok page, Yaa Kyeraa, who was seated alone, shared her unhappiness with certain people who have been reaching out to her.

Angel FM’s Yaa Kyeraa reportedly leaves her husband after they were married for four years. Photo credit: Yaa Kyeraa

Source: Facebook

She stated that she was not interested in dating or marriage and warned those calling her to take note.

She then recounted an unpleasant incident when a man called her from Italy.

“I beg you, those into marriage and dating should put that aside. I have no interest there. Whatever the case, I am happy. I am pleading with you all. Even if you like a woman, that is not the approach. Accord me some respect. What is your problem? A man called me from Italy; I was not impressed by how you spoke. Why?”

Yaa Kyeraa admonished those who take her number to note that she is only open to discussing business.

“I look after people’s businesses. I do jingles and advertise for people. I also sell prekese and ginger powder. In some instances, there are people going through a lot who want advice; by God’s grace, I can be of help.”

Angel FM’s Yaa Kyeraa speaks on marriage and dating, slams man who called from Italty Photo credit: Yaa Kyeraa

Source: TikTok

Yaa Kyeraa reportedly divorced

The statement from Yaa Kyeraa comes amid recent reports that the media personality ended her marriage after four years with her husband, who lives in the United States of America.

Before her wedding in 2022, renowned Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, prophesied to Nana Yaa Kyeraa.

In a video, he said he told her she would be married by December 2021. Even though her partner arrived in Ghana in 2021 and wanted them to marry before the year ended, Yaa Kyeraa said she was not ready.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to Yaa Kyeraa’s caution

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on her statement.

Teampixelsphotography stated:

“Hwɛ deɛ ɔkyerɛ, Nana. Don’t mind them, my sister.”

Property Zone added:

“Please, I am told you're now single. I am available oo.”

L'homme Souverain (Sovereign) added:

“Why did you stop radio work?”

Afua Asantewaa hints at marital separation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa announced that she and her husband were separated.

This comes after she relocated to Canada and said she was healing from setbacks in her marriage.

“I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal,” she said.

Afua Asantewaa’s latest remarks about her marriage stirred mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh