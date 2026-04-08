Hajia4real has caused a buzz online after she flaunted her luxurious car fleet on social media

In a video, the influencer asked her fans to help her choose as she went on a night out

The flaunted cars of Hajia4real have stirred reactions on the internet as fans shared comments

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Popular Ghanaian influencer and singer, Hajia4real, also known as Mona4real, has turned heads on social media after she flaunted her car fleet.

Hajia4real turns heads online as she flaunts her luxurious car fleet. Image credit: Hajia4real, ZionFelix TV

Source: Facebook

In a viral video, the influencer, who was on a TikTok, turned the camera, displaying three black luxurious cars believed to be hers.

The vehicle included a G-Wagon, a Velar, and a Range Rover. Hajia4real who looked quite excited, called on her fans to help her choose one for a night out.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing controversial comments.

The Instagram video of Hajia4real flaunting her cars below:

Reaction to Hajia4real flaunted car fleet

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Hajia4real flaunted her car fleet.

Blenda wrote:

“She is pressuring the hard working and genuine people. Life no balance.”

Tyme wrote:

“Eeei if I were her I would l be low profile considering what happened.”

Nana Osei wrote:

“Your girlfriend will watch and will come for you and if you refuse she will tell you, do you know the number of men in my DM? My guy, use the money to buy land first.”

Ato wrote:

“Neck pressing!!. She’s mentioning 2025, whilst I am seeing 2020 number plate.”

Andrew wrote:

“I am pleased to observe that the youth in Ghana are demonstrating remarkable discernment and have resisted the influence exerted by certain public figures.”

Antwi wrote:

“I admire this young lady alot. Despite all she went through and is still going through, you hardly see her ranting on social media even though people insult her everyday. That is maturity.”

Hajia4real Flaunts Benz And Huge Mansion

Apparently, once turned heads on social as she flaunted a brand new Brabus Mercedes-Benz she recently bought and her plush mansion.

The musician sat on top of her blue luxury vehicle and wiggled her body to her new tune with Fancy Gadam, which was playing in the background.

Mona's luxury car was an expensive whip. The vehicle, which looked like a 2019 Brabus G Wagon, is worth around $200,000.

Mona was all smiles as she posed for the gram. The talented superstar's compound was a huge one. Her home gleamed in its all-white glory.

The compound looked beautiful and had a good amount of vegetation to complement it. Mona makes a lot of money from her music and the brand ambassadorial deals her ever-growing image brings her.

Hajia4real is one of the wealthiest Ghanaian musicians, and she does not hesitate to flaunt it when she gets the chance.

An Instagram video of Hajia4real cosying in her luxurious car is below:

Hajia4Real flaunts brand-new Benz on social media, causing a stir. Image credit: Hajia4real

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Real releases song after prison

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia4Real teased the release of a new song just days after her release from prison.

The socialite declared in her new song that she was unfazed by her experience and was coming back stronger than ever.

Hajia4Reall first gave the public a glimpse of the upcoming song in a post shared to her Instagram page on June 1, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh