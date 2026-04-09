Prophet Nigel Gaisie has gone public on what transpired after he was unable to give money to a man who called him

In a video, he opened up on the ordeal men of God go through, especially in managing the church and getting it running

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the disclosure made by the respected man of God

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has sparked online conversations after a video of him went viral.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the respected prophet of God was preaching when he asked members of his church if they often pray for him.

Nigel Gaisie speaks on the challenges he faces as a man of God. Image credit: Prophet Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

On realising that some do while others do not, he made a passionate appeal to the members to remember him in their prayers.

He recounted an incident where one person called to ask him for money to buy food. After he was unable to help, Nigel Gaisie said the individual began lashing out at him, calling him a fake of God.

Nigel Gaisie then enlightened church members on what he has gone through, particularly when it comes to the expenditure of the church.

After going through the expenditure, members were amazed that it costs over GH¢100,000 a month just to keep the church running.

He concluded by saying people often have issues when they see men of God in certain cars and would not hesitate to hurl insults at them if their request for money proves unsuccessful.

Nigel Gaisie details a sad ordeal after being unable to give money to an individual who called to ask for money for food. Photo credit: @Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing, the video had gained over 300 likes and 30 comments. It was captioned:

"A lot of people are in my inbox asking me for money. The few I am not able to help, they abuse me... Kindly watch this and be guided. Life is not easy for all of us; some of us have just decided to keep fighting."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Nigel Gaisie’s appeal sparks reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Nigel Gaisie regarding his work as a man of God.

Forger Dem stated:

"Asare Raymond, pls try to remember the great man of God to kindly remind our brother Abu Trica in prayers."

Emmanuel Kwame Nyanyo Addo opined:

"Some think being a pastor of a church is easy; the bills are not easy oooo."

Ps Bernard Awopong opined:

"Mmm not easy, osofo, but God is with us."

Nigel Gaisie reacts to Tema plane crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie reacted to concerns about why certain incidents still occur despite his visions.

In response on Facebook, Prophet Gaisie explained that although spiritual interventions can help avert such incidents, his public pronouncements often attract harsh criticism and backlash on social media.

He said that due to this, he now focuses on praying with his congregation for their protection, leaving the rest to divine providence.

Source: YEN.com.gh