UK-Based Preacher Esther Mbajiaku has shared a prophetic vision about Ghana’s future development and global rise

She stated that Ghana is entering a significant season of transformation that will be marked by increased international collaborations

Her prophecy has since sparked mixed reactions online, with users debating the message and its implications for the country’s future

Esther Mbajiaku, a UK-based preacher and founder of the Pray Global Movement, has shared a prophecy she claims to have received concerning Ghana’s future development and global standing.

According to her, Ghana is entering a significant season of transformation marked by increased international partnerships and developmental progress over the coming years.

UK-based preacher Esther Mbajiaku has shared a prophecy about Ghana’s future. Photo credit: esthermbajiaku/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She stated that in a vision, she saw the West African nation rising “like a powerful light out of darkness,” with growing influence among African countries.

The preacher further suggested that Ghana may experience an increase in population due to rising international interest and migration linked to its future development.

Esther Mbajiaku indicated that these developments are expected to unfold within the next three to five years, describing them as part of a divine plan over the nation.

She made the remarks in an Instagram post, where she shared excerpts of her ministerial message.

In her message, she said:

“Ghana is a rising nation. The Lord is going to cause there to be many international collaborations with the government of Ghana. There is a light that is beginning to shine.”

The preacher believes Ghana will rise in global influence over the next few years. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

“I also see an increase in populations in the residences and the natives of the land. God’s hand is upon it, and there is a divine deposit of prophecy that is hanging over the land.”

Esther Mbajiaku further stated that Ghana is destined to become a highly sought-after global destination in the coming years.

Her statement has since sparked conversations online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to the prophecy about Ghana’s future.

Watch the inspirational video here:

Ghanaian earns international recognition with his prophecies

Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Telvin Sowah Adjei, has shared good news with his followers, claiming he has been invited to join an international cabinet due to his prophetic gift.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecies earn him an international recognition as he allegedly receives an invitation to join a global cabinet. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra FM, the clergyman detailed the email he received, claiming the recognition stemmed from his alleged accurate prophecies.

Although he did not disclose the country involved, he claimed he would be giving security and economic advice.

“In the political arena outside Africa, they have clergymen, pastors and all those who predict the future.

"They were looking for someone who could see the future and tell what comes next. After analysing my prophecies over the years, they chose me because of how direct and accurate my predictions are,” he said.

“They wanted precision. They do not want to invest huge sums of money in a decision that is not certain, so they found me useful.

They want me to give security and economic advice. Unfortunately, I can not unveil the country because it's one of the biggest countries in the world,” he added.

According to Prophet Telvin, his purported accurate prediction of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was highlighted because only a few people knew about it. He added that his election prophecies, which included percentages, blew their minds, which is why they considered him.

“They uplifted me and made me know I am more than who I think I am. They emphatically stated that if I were an analyst, people would have to pay me billions of dollars for my work”

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below:

Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Ibrahim Traoré

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah released a deep prophecy about the Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traoré.

According to the pastor, he saw the leader being held captive as some black people believed to be terrorists were recording him.

His prophetic insight triggered a stir on social media, with many concerned users reacting.

Source: YEN.com.gh