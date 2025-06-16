Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo surprised U.S. President Donald Trump with a heartfelt gesture

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner’s gift and heartwarming message have been widely praised by fans

This isn’t the first time that Real Madrid's all-time top scorer and the U.S. president have crossed paths

U.S. President Donald Trump recently received an unexpected and personal gift from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star, fresh from captaining his national team to UEFA Nations League glory, sent Trump a signed Portugal jersey.

US President Donald Trump received a special gift from Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by Tom Williams/Getty Images, @PortugalFPF/X and DeFodi Images/Images.

Donald Trump receives special gift from Ronaldo, fans react

The symbolic present was delivered by European Council President António Costa during the G7 summit.

Shared via Selecao Portugal on X (formerly Twitter), the jersey featured Ronaldo’s legendary No. 7 with a heartfelt message: 'To President Donald J. Trump, Playing for Peace.'

The moment Trump received the gift quickly went viral, prompting a wave of reactions from fans on social media.

@Aaron_Magook tweeted:

"Greatness recognise greatness."

@haniabrs added:

"Ronaldo solving world peace, the man can genuinely do anything."

@Citygirle0 commented:

"Best signed shirt ❤"

@sj_pep47683 chimed in:

"Goat recognise goat 🐐"

@ogudegold summed it up with:

"Goat for a reason."

Watch the video:

The timing of the gift sparked conversation, especially given global tensions, such as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran and Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine.

With the United States still playing a central role in global diplomacy, many saw Ronaldo’s gesture as a call for unity, with Trump viewed by some as a key player in fostering peace.

Trump and Ronaldo: A familiar connection

This isn’t the first time Trump’s path has crossed with the football icon’s.

Back in 2018, while still in office, Trump hosted Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the White House. During their meeting, talk turned to Ronaldo.

According to CNN, Trump remarked: "They say he is the greatest player."

He then asked: "So, tell me, how good a player is he? Are you impressed?"

To which President de Sousa replied: "I’m very much impressed. He’s the best player [in] the world."

In his usual humorous fashion, Trump followed up with: 'So will Cristiano ever run for president against you?' He wouldn’t win! You know he won’t win?'

After a brief pause, de Sousa responded, "Well, President, you know [there’s] something I must tell you: Portugal is not the United States. It’s a little different!"

Ronaldo on a break after another glorious season

Meanwhile, Cristiano is enjoying a well-earned break after his long and demanding 2024/25 season

Cristiano Ronaldo beams with a smile after captaining Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory. Photo by Alexandra Fechete/MB Media.

Portugal’s triumph in the Nations League was a fitting end to a season where Ronaldo continued to defy time and expectation.

On a personal note, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner now stands just 62 goals away from hitting the incredible milestone of 1,000 career goals, per MessivsRonaldo.

A record that would further cement his status as one of the game’s all-time greats.

