Wanderlust Ghana has announced a daring adventure in its quest to rally support for the senior national team, the Black Stars

This comes after the group announced its decision to embark on a journey from Ghana to the US and Canada to support the Black Stars

Social media users who reacted to the post have commended the group for the decision to initiate the journey

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Wanderlust Ghana, the travel club that rose to fame in 2023 after embarking on a famous road trip from Accra to London, has announced its decision to embark on another tour.

The group has announced that it would be travelling by road from Accra to the US for the 2026 World Cup.

Wanderlust Ghana to embark on another road trip Photo credit: @Wanderlust GHANA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sharing details of the planned trip, the group took to its Facebook page on April 11 to outline the journey and confirm its destination.

Dubbed the “2026 World Cup Edition,” the road trip is aimed at supporting the senior national team, the Black Stars, at the tournament.

In undertaking the trip, the group has secured support from two companies.

A video of the cars to be used for the trip has also been shared on the Facebook page of SIC Life.

The Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, expressed joy over the adventure.

"I am super excited about this adventure and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with T. Kwabena Peprah, Kwadwo Saka, Wanderlust Ghana, StarOil Ghana, and the rest of the adventure crew. Godspeed, guys," he wrote.

The group, on its part, has expressed joy over the support received from institutions as it prepares to embark on the trip.

"We are honoured to be supported by two of Ghana’s best homegrown institutions to embark on a journey to support our gallant Black Stars as they strive for laurels for our dear nation. Thank you, StarOil Ghana and SIC Insurance PLC. God bless our homeland Ghana."

Below is the Facebook post

Ghanaians react to planned Wanderlust Ghana trip

Social media users who reacted to the announcement by Wanderlust Ghana have expressed excitement over the group’s decision to journey to the US by road to support the team. Others also asked if they could join the trip.

Akurase Mpuntuo Foundation stated:

"Awesome! Could we kindly join as a nonprofit partner for fundraising to empower vulnerable youth in rural Ghana with scholarships, skills training, and leadership development programmes? Many thanks in advance."

Victor Elorm Morgah wrote:

"Another agenda expedition."

Alhassan Ishaaq Kabore added:

"StarOil Ghana powering the engine whilst Wanderlust Ghana is the main character, with safety assurance by SIC Insurance PLC."

Paa Ekow Koomson also commented:

"I saw this coming paaaaaaaaaa."

Wanderlust shares challenges during past trips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group, who embarked on the historic road trip from Accra to London, said they faced discouragement.

Richard Anim revealed that some government officials turned their backs on them before the commencement of their journey.

He said that when the group disclosed their plans to a government official in a high position, they were discouraged.

Source: YEN.com.gh