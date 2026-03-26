Late Daddy Lumba's nephew, Kofi Atakorah, was laid to rest on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the family house in an emotional funeral attended by loved ones and sympathisers

His older brother, Miller Atakorah, was seen standing beside the coffin in deep grief before it was carried to the cemetery for burial

The heartbreaking scenes have stirred emotions online, especially as Kofi leaves behind a young wife and twin babies

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A heartbreaking scene unfolded on Thursday, March 26, 2026, as family, friends, and sympathisers gathered at the family house to bid a painful farewell to Kofi Atakorah, nephew of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

Heartbreaking moments as Daddy Lumba's nephew, Miller, mourns his brother at the funeral grounds. Image credit: Greater One TV, Myside TV

Source: UGC

The funeral, held at the family home, was filled with sorrow as loved ones struggled to come to terms with the young man’s sudden passing.

Among those who drew the most attention was Miller Atakorah, Kofi’s older brother, who was visibly shattered throughout the final rites.

Miller mourns his brother at the funeral

In emotional videos and photos circulating online, Miller was seen standing quietly beside his younger brother’s coffin, looking completely broken as mourners surrounded the family with tears and words of comfort.

His silence alone spoke volumes, as many who watched the scenes could feel the weight of the pain he was carrying.

At some points during the funeral, Miller remained close to the coffin, refusing to move far away as if he was still trying to process the painful reality before him.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The atmosphere around the family house was heavy, with cries, mourning chants, and emotional moments taking over the gathering.

As the funeral progressed, Kofi’s body was prepared for burial, and the final journey to the cemetery began.

Miller was again seen mourning deeply as the coffin was lifted and carried away for burial. It was a moment that visibly broke many people at the scene, especially those who had followed the family’s painful days after Kofi’s death.

Watch another Instagram video below:

Miller reflected on his brother's loss

Previously, he had also spoken about how difficult it was for him to personally send his brother’s body to the mortuary in Kumasi.

Kofi’s death has remained especially painful because of how sudden it was and because he leaves behind a young wife and twin babies who are not even two months old.

Now, as he has been laid to rest, the scenes from the family house continue to stir emotions online. What was once a place of family gathering has now become the setting of yet another painful goodbye for Daddy Lumba’s family, with many Ghanaians offering prayers and strength to Miller and the grieving family.

Daddy Lumba's sisters Ernestina and Faustina Fosuh reunite at Kofi Lumba's funeral service on Thursday, March 26, 2026, amid their family dispute. Photo source: @kokoba_blogger1, @dek360gh, @dadzietv

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's sisters reunited at nephew's funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the funeral service for Kofi Lumba, the late nephew of Daddy Lumba, was held at the family house on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a video, the late music icon's sisters, Faustina and Ernestina Fosuh, shared an emotional moment as they reunited amid their family dispute.

Daddy Lumba's sisters' emotional reunion at Kofi Lumba's funeral service triggered sad reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh